Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(HLT)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Hilton Worldwide : 02.24.21Hilton Recognized with SAM Gold Class Award by S&P Global for Industry-Leading Sustainability Performance

02/24/2021 | 08:33am EST
February 24, 2021

MCLEAN, Va. - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has been recognized with a SAM Gold Class Award by S&P Global for its industry-leading sustainability performance. The company achieved the highest score within the Hotel, Resort and Cruise Line sector, making its debut in the 2021 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

'In a year like no other, Hilton has remained steadfastly focused on achieving our Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals,' said Kate Mikesell, vice president, global corporate responsibility, Hilton. 'This top industry recognition is a testament to our commitment to making the world a better place to travel. As we continue our mission to redefine sustainable travel and tourism, we are proud to be taking concrete action to preserve the planet and help the communities in which we serve around the world.'

The 2021 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook considered over 7,000 companies assessed in S&P's 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which is also used to determine companies' inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Last November, Hilton was named the Global Industry Leader in Sustainability by DJSI for the second consecutive year. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Hilton has been recognized for its sustainability leadership through inclusion on the DJSI World and North America Indices.

To learn more about Hilton's Travel with Purpose corporate responsibility program and 2030 Goals, please visit cr.hilton.com.

About Travel with Purpose

Travel with Purpose is Hilton's corporate responsibility strategy to redefine and advance sustainable travel globally. By 2030, we plan to double our investment in social impact and cut our environmental footprint by half. We track, analyze and report our environmental and social impact at each of Hilton's more than 6,400 hotels through LightStay, our award-winning performance management system. Travel with Purpose capitalizes on Hilton's global scale to catalyze local economic growth; respect human rights; invest in people and local communities; and preserve our planet by reducing our impact on natural resources. Our strategy aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Visit cr.hilton.com to learn more.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,400 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 112 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 13:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
