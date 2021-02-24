Hilton Worldwide : 02.24.21Hilton Recognized with SAM Gold Class Award by S&P Global for Industry-Leading Sustainability Performance

February 24, 2021

MCLEAN, Va. - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has been recognized with a SAM Gold Class Award by S&P Global for its industry-leading sustainability performance. The company achieved the highest score within the Hotel, Resort and Cruise Line sector, making its debut in the 2021 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

'In a year like no other, Hilton has remained steadfastly focused on achieving our Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals,' said Kate Mikesell, vice president, global corporate responsibility, Hilton. 'This top industry recognition is a testament to our commitment to making the world a better place to travel. As we continue our mission to redefine sustainable travel and tourism, we are proud to be taking concrete action to preserve the planet and help the communities in which we serve around the world.'

The 2021 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook considered over 7,000 companies assessed in S&P's 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which is also used to determine companies' inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Last November, Hilton was named the Global Industry Leader in Sustainability by DJSI for the second consecutive year. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Hilton has been recognized for its sustainability leadership through inclusion on the DJSI World and North America Indices.

To learn more about Hilton's Travel with Purpose corporate responsibility program and 2030 Goals, please visit cr.hilton.com.

About Travel with Purpose

Travel with Purpose is Hilton's corporate responsibility strategy to redefine and advance sustainable travel globally. By 2030, we plan to double our investment in social impact and cut our environmental footprint by half. We track, analyze and report our environmental and social impact at each of Hilton's more than 6,400 hotels through LightStay, our award-winning performance management system. Travel with Purpose capitalizes on Hilton's global scale to catalyze local economic growth; respect human rights; invest in people and local communities; and preserve our planet by reducing our impact on natural resources. Our strategy aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Visit cr.hilton.com to learn more.