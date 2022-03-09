Log in
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(HLT)
Hilton Worldwide : 03.09.22Hilton, American Express To Provide up to 1 Million Rooms To Support Ukrainian Refugees

03/09/2022 | 02:42pm EST
March 9, 2022

Hilton and American Express, in partnership with Hilton's ownership community, are teaming up to donate up to 1 million hotel room nights in hotels across Europe to support Ukrainian refugees fleeing horrific violence in their country.

Long-time strategic partners -- Hilton and American Express - are making rooms available without charge to relief organizations such as #HospitalityHelps, which will in turn be provided to Ukrainian refugees and the first responders supporting humanitarian efforts across Europe.

"Our hotels have always been part of the fabric of the communities we serve, and we are committed to supporting the places where we live and work," said Hilton President and CEO Christopher J. Nassetta. "Even in these dark times, we believe the light and warmth of hospitality can make a difference when it matters most, which is why we are welcoming refugees and supporting relief efforts in countries across Europe."

American Express is investing alongside Hilton in the donation of the hotel rooms across a variety of Hilton brands.

"More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine and have had to make the unimaginable decision to leave their homes, and all that they knew behind," said American Express Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri. "While we can never replace what's been lost, American Express is honored to partner with Hilton again to donate 1 million rooms to refugees and first responders impacted by this devastating war. Our hope is that we can provide some relief during this incredibly challenging time."

Nassetta credited owners from Hilton's portfolio for joining the effort. "Across our business, owners of Hilton hotels are eager to support their communities and be part of the solution. They have been instrumental in making this response possible."

This effort builds on the work of Hilton and American Express in 2020 to donate 1 million hotel room nights across the United States to frontline medical professionals leading the fight against COVID-19. Hilton and American Express made the rooms available without charge to doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other frontline medical staff who needed a place to sleep, recharge or isolate from their families during the early days of the pandemic.

For more information on Hilton's response to the crisis in Ukraine click here.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 19:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
