    HLT   US43300A2033

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(HLT)
  Report
Hilton Worldwide : 08.16.21Hilton Rallies Behind Autumn Hotel Investment Conferences

08/18/2021 | 10:04am EDT
August 16, 2021

Hilton will have a major presence at upcoming hotel investment conferences across Europe, Middle East and Africa as in-person events return to the calendar. The global operator is preparing for International Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF, 1-3 September) in Berlin, Arabian & African Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC, 20-22 September) in Dubai, and the Annual Hotel Conference (AHC, 22-23 November) in Manchester.

Key executives have confirmed participation in all three events with President & CEO Chris Nassetta travelling to Berlin to address delegates at IHIF, UK based leadership expected at AHC, while EMEA EVP & President Simon Vincent is to conduct an on-stage discussion at AHIC around the importance of culture and purpose to delivering great hospitality.

Commenting ahead of his AHIC session, Vincent said: 'As our industry emerges from the greatest challenge we have ever faced and customer confidence continues to rise, we are now in a position where guests are returning to travel with expectations for memorable experiences delivered by passionate hospitality professionals. Ensuring that we work with our owners to meet these expectations and retain the best talent is vital as the industry continues its recovery.'

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton added: 'September marks a significant moment for the hospitality industry's recovery in our region, as the hotel investment community once again meets in person to discuss the significant growth opportunities ahead. At Hilton, our belief in the value of in-person connections and building relationships has never been greater and we are committed to a significant senior executive attendance at each event.'

Hilton's development across EMEA has continued at pace in the first half of 2021, with a considerable appetite for its lifestyle, and collection brands alongside notable market entries in key cities including Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero, Atocha Hotel Madrid, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,600 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 118 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 14:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
