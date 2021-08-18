Hilton Worldwide : 08.16.21Hilton Rallies Behind Autumn Hotel Investment Conferences

August 16, 2021

Hilton will have a major presence at upcoming hotel investment conferences across Europe, Middle East and Africa as in-person events return to the calendar. The global operator is preparing for International Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF, 1-3 September) in Berlin, Arabian & African Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC, 20-22 September) in Dubai, and the Annual Hotel Conference (AHC, 22-23 November) in Manchester.

Key executives have confirmed participation in all three events with President & CEO Chris Nassetta travelling to Berlin to address delegates at IHIF, UK based leadership expected at AHC, while EMEA EVP & President Simon Vincent is to conduct an on-stage discussion at AHIC around the importance of culture and purpose to delivering great hospitality.

Commenting ahead of his AHIC session, Vincent said: 'As our industry emerges from the greatest challenge we have ever faced and customer confidence continues to rise, we are now in a position where guests are returning to travel with expectations for memorable experiences delivered by passionate hospitality professionals. Ensuring that we work with our owners to meet these expectations and retain the best talent is vital as the industry continues its recovery.'

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton added: 'September marks a significant moment for the hospitality industry's recovery in our region, as the hotel investment community once again meets in person to discuss the significant growth opportunities ahead. At Hilton, our belief in the value of in-person connections and building relationships has never been greater and we are committed to a significant senior executive attendance at each event.'

Hilton's development across EMEA has continued at pace in the first half of 2021, with a considerable appetite for its lifestyle, and collection brands alongside notable market entries in key cities including Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero, Atocha Hotel Madrid, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.