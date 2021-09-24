Hilton Worldwide : 09.24.21Ecamir Launches First-of-a-Kind Environmental Sustainability Lessons Across Russia

Moscow, Russia - Non-profit organisation Ecamir has been awarded a Hilton Effect Grant to introduce interactive lessons on environmental sustainability to more than 250,000 schoolchildren of all ages across Russia.

Funded by the Hilton Effect Foundation, the lessons will help drive environmental awareness amongst young people, with an aim to inspire the next generation of sustainability leaders across the country. Focusing on the key principles of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, the first-of-a-kind lessons will be delivered to all age groups by more than 6,000 teacher-volunteers through a mix of in-person classes and engaging online sessions.

The practical and interactive lessons will provide schoolchildren with relevant tools to support the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, helping them to lead an environmentally friendly life at school and at home - for example, education around recycling, energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction, the impact of single-use plastics and more.

Tatiana Chestina, chairwoman, Ecamir said: "Getting people educated and involved in an environmentally responsible lifestyle has always been a key focus for us, and engaging younger generations is crucial to our mission to fight climate change. Launching this new lesson with support from the Hilton Effect Foundation enables us to reach thousands of students who ultimately have the power to make a difference, equipping them with the tools and knowledge they need to be more environmentally responsible and to set the example for future generations."

Tim Ettelt, area and country general manager, Russia & CIS, Hilton said: "Through our Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals, Hilton has committed to cutting our environmental footprint in half and doubling our investment in social impact. As such, advancing environmental responsibility is a key priority for Hilton and our hotels in Russia. We are delighted to support Ecamir's efforts to educate younger generations on these crucial topics and encourage all students to take advantage of this fantastic initiative."

The lessons are adapted to suit all age groups, allowing primary and secondary school students to receive a comprehensive, relevant education on the subject. In addition to focusing on the Sustainable Development Goals, schoolchildren will also receive education on fighting climate change, preserving marine and terrestrial ecosystems and ways to create a positive impact in the local area.

Teachers looking to participate in the initiative will be able to easily download the study materials by signing up through www.урок.лучшиймир.рф and are encouraged to deliver the lessons in their classrooms.

Last year, the Hilton Effect Foundation revealed Ecamir as one of its 23 grantees. Ecamir is the first Russian organisation to receive one of the grants, which is part of over $1 million dollars worth of donations aimed at advancing environmental protection and addressing urgent humanitarian needs.

Download Photos Here

Notes to Editors

Hilton's hotel portfolio in Russia includes 25 properties and includes globally known brands such as Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton and Curio Collection by Hilton. Twelve hotels are set to open in Russia over the next five years, including Hilton Garden Inn Moscow Paveletskaya, which will start welcoming guests this winter.

About Hilton Effect Foundation

The Hilton Effect Foundation is Hilton's primary international philanthropic arm. The Foundation is a nonprofit established in the U.S. and is a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization. The Foundation awards grants, in alignment with Hilton's Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals, that have a positive impact on travel destinations around the world. Foundation grants are awarded throughout the year in accordance with tax and legal requirements. Visit HiltonEffect.org for more information.

About Ecamir

Ecamir is an interregional environmental NGO established in 2010. The mission of the NGO is to involve as many people as possible in reducing the environmental footprint and caring for nature. Ecamir focuses on the development and implementation of various projects, such as environmental education, responsible waste management, environmental rights protection, reforestation and more.