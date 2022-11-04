Hilton Worldwide : Announces Signing of Its First Garden Inn Property in Mauritius

Set to open in 2026, Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Mauritius will provide affordable and upscale accommodation with best-in-class amenities for business and leisure travellers

PHOENIX, Mauritius - As one of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) fastest-growing brands in Africa and the Indian Ocean, Hilton Garden Inn today announced the signing of Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Mauritius, in partnership with Ebène Square Ltd. The new hotel will join Hilton's more than 40 properties operating and 66 under development across Africa and the Indian Ocean - expanding its portfolio on the island of Mauritius.

Once open, the 135-room hotel will feature guest rooms and suites, highlighting the brand's signature warm, bright, and airy look and feel. The hotel will provide guests with unique food and beverage, including a lobby lounge, pool bar and a rooftop lounge. The property will also feature meeting rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, spa, and gym.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, "The introduction of Hilton Garden Inn to Mauritius is an important milestone as we continue to expand our presence in key locations in Africa and the Indian Ocean. We are proud of our partnership with Ebène Square Ltd and believe Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Mauritius will bring a positive impact by serving as an economic engine for the local community, while also providing travelers with the brand's signature positive and upbeat service."

Alan Roberts, global brand head, Hilton Garden Inn said, "We are excited to add Mauritius to Hilton Garden Inn's portfolio of destinations. We see a clear opportunity for the brand to cater to the island's growing corporate travel market, particularly given Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Mauritius's proximity to commercial offices in Phoenix and Ebène. We also expect the property to appeal to leisure travelers seeking the brand's world-renowned affordable accommodations and warm hospitality."

Dev Ramnah, managing director, Ebène Square Ltd, said, "The signing of Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Mauritius is significant for us because it marks the introduction of the first Hilton Garden Inn in the country. We are delighted to partner with Hilton on this project because of the strength and recognition the hospitality company brings. The introduction of the hotel to Mauritius will contribute to the development of Phoenix and the surrounding region, further positioning it as a vibrant and dynamic town. It will provide great economic benefit through employment of locals while promoting increased tourism, leisure, and business travel."

Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Mauritius is located at Sayed Hossen Road, Phoenix Mauritius. Vacoas-Phoenix is one of the largest towns in the region. Phoenix is situated 19 kilometres south of Port Louis and 32 kilometres from Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport. The hotel lies seven kilometres south of Ebène City, the most famous city and business district on the island.

The property is Hilton's second hotel in the country- joining the currently trading Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa. Hilton Garden Inn was introduced into the Africa and Indian Ocean region in 2016, with the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Tangier City Center, Morocco. The brand currently has eight operating hotels in the region, with over 1,300 keys and another ten in the pipeline opening over the next five years.

