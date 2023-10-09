Canopy by Hilton and Hampton by Hilton to make brand debuts in Portugal in 2026 and 2025 respectively, with Duo Hotel Lisbon, Curio Collection by Hilton, set to open Spring 2024

LISBON, Portugal and McLEAN, Va. - As Lisbon continues to grow in popularity for international travel and tourism, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has announced plans to open three new properties across three of its award-winning brands. This announcement follows a management agreement with Feuring Asset Management GmbH to develop Canopy by Hilton Lisbon Praça Sao Paulo, Duo Hotel Lisbon, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hampton by Hilton Lisbon Baixa.

Commenting on the three new signings, Carlos Miró, managing director, development, Spain & Portugal, Hilton, said, "Lisbon is an incredibly exciting destination, with ample opportunity for development, and our increased presence in the capital is key to our wider Portuguese growth. In recent years we've made great strides to diversify our portfolio, introducing new brands including Hilton Garden Inn, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Curio Collection by Hilton to the Portuguese market. Now, as we plan to further develop Curio Collection by Hilton in the Iberian Peninsula and introduce Portugal's first Hampton by Hilton and Canopy by Hilton hotels, we're excited to serve an even greater range of traveller needs."

Matthias Lowin, Feuring Asset Management GmbH, commented, ¨We are delighted to join forces with Hilton to bring three new properties to Lisbon. These modern, upscale hotels will serve some of the many visitors to the bustling capital, either those taking in the sights of the beautiful city and surrounding areas or in town on a business trip, and we look forward to welcoming guests with our world-class service and amenities.¨

Canopy by Hilton Lisbon Praça Sao Paulo - Reception (L) and Guest Room (R)

Canopy by Hilton Lisbon Praça Sao Paulo will be located in the heart of central Lisbon, within walking distance from the famous Time Out Market, which boasts 4.1 million visitors annually, as well as Lisbon´s many charming boutiques and luxury retail stores. The property will offer 84 spacious guest rooms, as well as the hotel's hub, complete with a café and bar for guests to work, relax and socialize with friends, 120 square metres of meeting space, a fully-equipped fitness centre and parking facilities. The hotel will open to guests in 2026 and will be the first Canopy by Hilton branded property in Portugal.

Canopy by Hilton hotels encourage guests to connect with their local area, with team members at Canopy by Hilton Lisbon Praça Sao Paulo on hand to connect guests to the best of the neighbourhood. After exploring the city, guests can retire to sophisticated guest rooms, complete with Canopy by Hilton's signature canopy bed frame and amenities including Canopy socks and Nespresso machines. Recent Canopy by Hilton openings include Canopy by Hilton Cannes, Canopy by Hilton Madrid Castellana and Canopy by Hilton London City.

Duo Hotel Lisbon, Curio Collection by Hilton - Guest Room (L) and Lobby (R)

Set to open in Spring 2024, Duo Hotel Lisbon, Curio Collection by Hilton,will join Hilton´s portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels handpicked for their unique character under the Curio Collection by Hilton brand. The property will couple a traditional 19th century building with a secondary new development, linked together by a beautifully landscaped interior courtyard. It will feature 75 stylish guest rooms, an all-day dining outlet, café, bar, meeting space and a Portuguese pasteleria, offering guests tempting local cakes and pastries. In the evening, the hotel's restaurant will spill out into the courtyard, allowing guests to enjoy delicious meals al fresco. The hotel will be located in the bustling west-downtown area of the city, close to many of the key tourist attractions, restaurants and shopping areas including Time Out Lisbon.

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 140 unique hotels and resorts selected for their distinctive character. Curio Collection properties allow guests to enjoy independent hotels that offer authentic and selected experiences while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty programme. Recent additions to Curio Collection by Hilton include Hotel Montera Madrid, Curio Collection by Hilton, Domes Aulus Elounda, Curio Collection by Hilton and Iceland Parliament Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Hampton by Hilton Lisbon Baixa - Social Spaces

Also marking the brand debut in Lisbon, Hampton by Hilton Lisbon Baixa is set to open its doors in 2025. Encapsulating Hampton by Hilton´s modern and sleek design, the 157-key property will feature a rooftop space with outdoor pool, a fully-equipped fitness centre, parking facilities and 250 square metres of vibrant, dynamic open-concept social spaces where guests can come together to mingle and relax any time of the day. The property will also be ideally located in the centre of the Lisbon, just minutes away from the key sights.

Hampton by Hilton serves travellers at more than 2,900 properties in 37 countries and territories around the globe. The brand continues to lead its segment by providing guests with high quality, thoughtfully designed accommodations and amenities, such as modern and spacious rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi and free hot breakfast. Recent Hampton by Hilton openings include Hampton by Hilton London City and Hampton by Hilton Budapest City Centre.

Hilton currently has nine trading hotels and 11 pipeline hotels in Portugal. Of the trading properties, two are located in Lisbon. Hilton has opened approximately 20 hotels in Europe this year, with around 200 new hotels planned in the next three - five years.

Media Contact Jake Woodley Hilton jake.woodley@hilton.com

