  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HLT   US43300A2033

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(HLT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:28 2022-12-22 pm EST
124.99 USD   -1.78%
12:54pHilton Worldwide : Beat the Winter Blues with the Hilton Sale
PU
12/21Hilton to Open the Netherlands' First Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel in 14th Century Castle; Kasteel Gemert Eindhoven, Curio Collection by Hilton, is slated to open in 2024
AQ
12/19Hilton Announces Continued Expansion of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts in the Caribbean and Latin America with Signing of New Hotel in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
AQ
Hilton Worldwide : Beat the Winter Blues with the Hilton Sale

12/22/2022 | 12:54pm EST
According to Hilton's 2023 Trends Report, over half (59%) of Brits hope to travel just as much - if not more - in 2023 compared to 2022. Whether travellers look to explore exciting new destinations or revisit their favourite places, Hilton has launched its Winter Sale offering holidaymakers who book by 31 January 2023 discounted rates of up to 20%* off weekend hotel stays across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

With more than 450 properties to choose from - travellers are sure to find their perfect break, whether looking to unwind in the amethyst Turkish baths at Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, soak up the sun on the private beach at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeriah or sleep steps away from iconic London attractions like St Paul's Cathedral at Lost Property St Paul's London, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Savings are available across the entire portfolio of Hilton brands including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn, offering discounts on stays taking place until 24 April 2023. Travellers with a free Hilton Honors account will benefit from the biggest savings and exclusive perks.

UK & Ireland
London, UK from £151 per night

Lost Property St Paul's London, Curio Collection by Hilton - Savings up to 20% for a Queen Guest Room.

Dublin, Ireland from £146 per night

The Morrison Dublin, Curio Collection by Hilton - Savings up to 20% for a King Superior Room.

St Albans, UK from £95 per night

The Samuel Ryder Hotel St Albans, Tapestry Collection by Hilton - Savings up to 20% for a Queen Guest Room.

Edinburgh, UK from £95 per night

Hampton by Hilton Edinburgh West End - Savings up to 20% for a Queen Room

Europe
Paris, France from £278 per night

Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero - Savings up to 20% for a King Room.

Rome, Italy from £230 per night

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel - Savings up to 20% for a King Deluxe Room.

Cologne, Germany from £122 per night

Wasserturm Hotel Cologne, Curio Collection by Hilton - Savings up to 20% for a King Deluxe Room.

Torshavn, Faroe Islands from £90 per night

Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands - Savings up to 20% for a King Room.

Krakow, Poland from £131 per night

Hotel Saski Krakow, Curio Collection by Hilton - Savings up to 20% for a King Courtyard Room.

Rotterdam, Netherlands from £82 per night

Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak - Savings up to 20% for a King Room.

Mallorca, Spain from £111 per night

Hilton Mallorca Galatzo - Savings up to 20% for a King Room.

Evain Les Bains, France from £132 per night

Hilton Evian-les-Bains - Savings up to 20% for a King Guest Room.

Middle East & Africa
Dubai, UAE from £219 per night

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah - Savings up to 20% for a King Guest Room.

Abu Dhabi, UAE from £230 per night

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers - Savings up to 20% for a Queen Superior Room.

Dubai, UAE from £107 per night

Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton - Savings up to 20% for a King Room.

Abu Dhabi, UAE from £322 per night

The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton - Savings up to 20% for a King Room.

*The Hilton Winter Sale offers travellers savings of up to 15% - and an additional 5% for Hilton Honors members when booking direct, across all Hilton brands. Limited availability applies at the advertised rate.Offer available for weekend stays booked between December 20 2022 and January 31 2023 for bookings through direct and all other approved channels. Stay to be completed on weekends between December 21 2022 through until April 24 2023. For purposes of this offer, "weekend" is defined as Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday nights and in Middle East (excluding the UAE, Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco, Africa) as Thursday, Friday and/or Saturday nights. Bookings between December 20 2022 - January 9 2023 must book a minimum of 1 day before arrival. Bookings between January 10 2023 - January 31 2023 must book a minimum of 3 days before arrival.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 7,000 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 146 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on  Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class brands comprising more than 7,000 properties in 123 countries and territories. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where members can check in, choose and access their room using Digital Key. Hilton Honors offers its nearly 146 million members hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points, including with select co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem Points for free nights, purchases on Amazon, exclusive experiences, charitable contributions and more. The program is free to join and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com. Learn more about Hilton Honors at stories.hilton.com/hiltonhonors, and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 17:53:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 127,25 $
Average target price 146,50 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
