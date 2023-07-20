Now accepting reservations, the 540-room newly-renovated oceanfront hotel strengthens Hilton's Mexico all-inclusive portfolio to six resorts across the country

CANCUN, Mexico and MCLEAN, Va. - Today, global hospitality leader Hilton (NYSE: HLT), announced the signing of a management agreement for the 540-room Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe All-Inclusive Resort. Now accepting reservations and expected to open in November of this year, the newly-renovated property bolsters Hilton's all-inclusive presence in the Caribbean and Latin America, where Hilton currently has nine all-inclusive resorts. Centrally located in Cancun's popular Hotel Zone, the resort is just 10 miles from Cancun International Airport, is nestled along 600 feet of pristine beachfront between the Caribbean Sea and the Nichupte Lagoon, and features world-class culinary concepts and bars, family-friendly amenities, several pools and more. The property, formerly known as Royal Uno All-Inclusive Resort & Spa, is owned by Tortuga Resorts and will be managed by Hilton.

As Hilton's latest all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean and Latin America and sixth all-inclusive property in Mexico, Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe All-Inclusive Resort adds to Hilton's organic growth across the country where Hilton currently welcomes guests at nearly 90 hotels and has approximately 25 additional hotels in various stages of development.

"Mexico continues to play an essential role in our organic growth strategy across the Caribbean and Latin America especially as we look to expand our all-inclusive footprint. The addition of Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe All-Inclusive Resort has helped solidify our positioning as an all-inclusive hospitality leader in the country where we've now more than doubled our all-inclusive presence since 2021," said Juan Corvinos, senior vice president, development, architecture and construction, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. "This hotel's signing marks an important milestone as we continuously look for new opportunities to provide value for our owners, meet the ever-evolving needs of our guests, and cater to increasing demand for elevated all-inclusive resorts."

The recently refreshed resort features 459 ocean-view guest rooms and 81 suites. Unique to the property, the hotel's pool and deck area sit above ground level offering an entire row of suites with unhindered beachfront views. Specialty suites span over 1,000 square feet featuring indoor and outdoor space, including a private plunge pool or whirlpool with direct beach access from its sundeck.

"We look forward to the debut of Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe All-Inclusive Resort adding to our expanding all-inclusive portfolio in Mexico. The resort will offer guests an extraordinary and elevated all-inclusive experience perfect for every member of the family and every occasion," said Nicole Tilzer, vice president, all-inclusive & resort strategy, Hilton. "In addition to Hilton's signature hospitality, in the heart of the Hotel Zone, we're looking forward to offering guests an array of distinct dining experiences, an abundance of amenities and inspiring ocean views in one of the most vibrant areas of Cancun."

In addition to the resort's renovated rooms and suites, Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe All-Inclusive Resort will offer five diverse dining options including an Asian show kitchen, Italian, Mexican, all-day dining, a coffee shop and a pool grill. Five bars will serve a lively vibe for every moment of the day including rooftop, sports, lobby, pool and beach bars. The beachfront resort will offer guests an array of entertainment including multiple pools and a kids and teens club featuring numerous waterslides and an exclusive kids pool. Guests can also enjoy off-site excursions including shopping, golfing, or nightclubs.

For wellness enthusiasts, the hotel will offer a new spa surrounded by lush tropical vegetation, a relaxing sun deck, a beauty salon and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Guests can also book Enclave, a new premium room category featuring an elevated experience, further amenities and an Enclave lounge with specialty food and beverage, concierge services and more.

Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe All-Inclusive Resort will participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's world-class brands. To make a reservation, please visit Hilton.com.

Hilton's current Mexico all-inclusive portfolio includes Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort, Hilton Playa del Carmen, an All-Inclusive Adult Only Resort, The Yucatan Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort. Throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton currently has a portfolio of more than 205 hotels welcoming travelers throughout the region, and a development pipeline of approximately 110 hotels in various stages of design and construction.

