    HLT   US43300A2033

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(HLT)
08/02/2022
127.74 USD   -0.74%
Hilton Worldwide : Caribbean and Latin America Expansion Continues with 11 Hotel Openings in the First Half of 2022

08/02/2022 | 10:22am EDT
Global hospitality company on track to reach 200 open hotels in the region by year-end

MCLEAN, Va. - Leading global hospitality company, Hilton (NYSE: HLT), celebrated the 2022 mid-year mark with continued growth momentum in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA). From Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, the company welcomed 11 new hotels, growing its CALA portfolio to more than 190 hotels representing nearly 15% of Hilton's presence outside of the United States. With its aggressive expansion plans, including a pipeline of 105 properties, Hilton's deep-rooted commitment to development across the region is as strong as ever, as the company expects to open its 200th hotel in CALA by the end of 2022.

"We're always looking for opportunities to expand Hilton's footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America, working with exceptional owners to introduce the right brand in the right market to meet the demands of today's global traveler," said Juan Corvinos, senior vice president, development, architecture and construction, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. "Our plans have led to incredible milestones in the region, from welcoming new all-inclusive and luxury resorts in some of the most sought-after destinations to celebrating first-in-market brands that cater to and attract all types of visitors. We are excited about our momentum and our continued commitment to this dynamic region."

Throughout the first half of 2022, Hilton opened 11 hotels with more than 2,100 rooms across seven brands and six countries in CALA, bringing its portfolio to more than 190 hotels and resorts with more than 35,000 rooms welcoming guests across 27 countries and territories. During the same time, the company confirmed plans to open another 15 hotels in the second half of 2022, and signed 15 new development deals, bringing its pipeline to 105 projects with nearly 15,750 rooms.

Highlights from the first six months of the year include:

  • Hilton grew its all-inclusive portfolio in the Caribbean and Latin America to 10 resorts with the April 2022 opening of the 735-room Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort - Hilton's first all-inclusive offering in Tulum and the company's largest resort in the Caribbean and Latin America. With this latest opening, Hilton now offers six all-inclusive options in Mexico, two in the Dominican Republic, and one each in Curaçao and Jamaica.

  • Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton

  • Tru By Hilton Criciuma

Looking ahead, the company expects to open approximately 15 additional properties in CALA across 10 brands by the end of 2022, including debuts in Brazil and Mexico, among other destinations. Upcoming 2022 opening highlights include Motto by Hilton Tulum - the brand's first hotel in CALA; Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora - the brand's first hotel in Mexico; DoubleTree by Hilton Foz de Iguaçu - Hilton's first hotel near the famed waterfalls in Brazil; and Waldorf Astoria Cancun - the highly anticipated arrival of the luxury brand in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

Hilton's broader CALA development pipeline of 105 properties extends to 24 countries and territories, with five destinations - Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, representing more than 50% of the company's growth plans, by room count, in the region.

For more Hilton development news, please visit stories.hilton.com.

Media Contacts
Karla ViscontiHiltonkarla.visconti@hilton.com
Michelle MyersHiltonmichelle.myers@hilton.com
About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolioof 18 world-class brands comprising 7,000 properties and 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the 139 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.comfor more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagramand YouTube.

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 14:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
