DoubleTree by Hilton New Cairo At Forty Residences will serve growing demand for quality extended-stay accommodation in the capital city

CAIRO, Egypt - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of DoubleTree by Hilton New Cairo At Forty Residences in partnership with Misr Company for Investment and Development Co.(MID). Expected to open in 2027, the upscale property will provide contemporary accommodation as part of the 'At Forty' commercial complex in New Cairo.

DoubleTree by Hilton New Cairo At Forty Residences is ideally located close to high-end residential compounds, the American University of Cairo, The International School of Elite, and top trending destinations across New Cairo.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton said, "We are excited to be working with Misr Company for Investment and Development Co. (MID) to launch DoubleTree by Hilton New Cairo At Forty Residences. With its compelling modern offering, the 'At Forty' commercial complex is the perfect address for expanding our presence in the capital city. The hotel will be a valuable addition to our existing portfolio in Cairo, in line with the growing demand for quality extended-stay accommodation."

The hotel will comprise 70 serviced apartments including 53 studios, 12 one-bedroom and 5 two-bedroom apartments, along with a fitness centre. Guests will enjoy a wide range of unique dining options including a lobby café and bar, an all-day dining restaurant and terrace, as well as an additional bar. The hotel will also offer three fully equipped meeting rooms for events and gatherings.

Signing of DoubleTree by Hilton New Cairo At Forty Residences - (Left to Right): Mr. Ahmed Hamada Abo El Enein, CEO, Misr Company for Investment and Development Co. (MID) and Simon Vincent, EVP & president, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Hilton to open DoubleTree by Hilton New Cairo At Forty Residences. The 'At Forty' complex will feature a diverse selection of high-end brands, five-star dining experiences and entertainment options catering to the diverse needs of our clients. We are confident that this property will be the ideal choice for guests staying in the thriving New Cairo area," added Mr. Ahmed Hamada Abo El Enein, CEO, Misr Company for Investment and Development Co.(MID).

Hilton plans to more than double its portfolio across Egypt - the company currently has 14 trading hotels in the country with another 20 in the pipeline. Of the trading properties, six are located in Cairo, including the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis, with another 11 under development, including the soon-to-open Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi and DoubleTree by Hilton Mangroovy El Gouna Resort.

