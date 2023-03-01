Hilton Worldwide : Expands Its Footprint in India with New DoubleTree by Nagpur, Opening in 2026

Nagpur, India - Hilton(NYSE: HLT) today announced it will bring its fast-growing upscale hotel brand to The Orange City for the first time with DoubleTree by Hilton Nagpur. Signing with Abhijit Realtors and Infrastructure Private Limited, the announcement marks the entry of DoubleTree in Maharashtra's third-largest city. Scheduled to open in early 2026, the upscale hotel will provide contemporary accommodations and amenities, as well as unique food and beverage experiences to leisure and business travelers in the populous central India city.

"This is our firstHilton property in Nagpur, and we are excited to introduce the DoubleTree by Hilton brand to the third-largest city of Maharashtra. Hilton is deeply committed to meeting the diverse guest needs in a flourishing city such as Nagpur and further expanding our footprint in India," said Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president and country head, India, Hilton. "DoubleTree has been welcoming guests for more than 50 years, and we look forward to continuing to welcome more guests with comfortable, contemporary accommodations and amenities, together with our signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies."

The new 135-room hotel will feature the brand's modern architecture and designs, large wedding and social event spaces featuring state-of-the-art technology and a wide array of food and beverage, and special event offerings. Guests will enjoy exceptional dining through a diverse culinary experience, from grab-and-go options to seasonal light bites and all-day room service to farm-to-table meals, as well as a signature rooftop specialty restaurant and bar, a first for the city that is a growing hub for the IT industry.

DoubleTree by Hilton Nagpur will be situated at the junction of Airport and Wardha Roads, the city's main arterial road. Surrounded by major demand zones with the airport and metro stations conveniently located within less than 5 kilometers, the hotel will provide seamless connectivity to prime regions in the city.

"We are delighted to partner with Hilton to bring its excellent service to Nagpur. We believe, over the years, Hilton has curated deep, local expertise to deliver a best-in-class experience to consumers across regions," said Mr. Abhijit Mazumdar, managing director, Abhijit Realtors and Infrastructure. "The globally recognized Hilton will certainly appeal to both business and leisure customers and benefit DoubleTree by Hilton Nagpur."

Hilton's presence in India currently features 24 operating hotels. 17 additional hotels are in the pipeline, including properties in Nepal and Bangladesh. For more information about DoubleTree by Hilton, visit doubletree.com and Stories.Hilton.com.

