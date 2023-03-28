Hilton Worldwide : Expands Presence in Mexico with the Debut of Monterrey

The newly built 225-room hotel features a farm-to-table restaurant, a rooftop bar and versatile meeting and event spaces

MONTERREY, Mexico - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Monterrey, located in the business and financial district of the capital city of Nuevo León, Mexico. With an emphasis on efficient design and conscious travel, from its farm-to-table restaurant and energy-conserving technology, the 225-room property provides a modern urban oasis with the intuitive service and world-class amenities of Hilton Hotels & Resorts to deliver an exceptional stay for mindful business and leisure travelers.

"As our ninth Hilton property in this thriving metropolis and industrial hub, we are delighted to debut Hilton Monterrey as part of our growing portfolio in Mexico," said Jorge Giannattasio, senior vice president and head of operations, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. "We look forward to welcoming guests and locals alike to this stylish hotel where they can experience our elevated accommodations and enjoy a cocktail at the rooftop bar, served with our signature hospitality for which Hilton is known."

Hilton Monterrey Lobby

Hilton Monterrey is conveniently located just 23 miles from Mariano Escobedo International Airport in the heart of the commercial district and connected to Galerías Valle Oriente Mall. The modern city of Monterrey lies north of the Sierra Madre Oriental Mountain range. Although historically known as an industrial city, Monterrey is rich in history and art, with the hotel located five miles away from the Mexican History Museum, Paseo Santa Lucía, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Fundidora Park.

"We're thrilled to bring Hilton Hotels & Resorts to Monterrey, growing our flagship brand's ever-expanding presence and best-in-class hospitality offerings in Mexico," said Leonard Gooz, global brand head, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. "Hilton Monterrey offers thoughtful service, energizing, inviting spaces beautifully designed to reflect the destination, locally influenced dining options and memorable meetings and events, delivering an exceptional stay for business and leisure travelers alike."

Under the creation of world-renowned hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), Hilton Monterrey's design concept highlights the city's contrast of urban architecture and its surrounding natural beauty. A neutral palette offset by dark contrasting tones and elements of misty blue reflects the area's beautiful landscape. Elements of stone, wood and metals combine to create a tranquil ambiance for relaxation or work.

Hilton Monterrey's 225 rooms offer guests a choice of unobstructed city skyline views or sweeping mountain views paired with amenities that deliver the comfort and convenience for which Hilton is known, including complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, 55-inch flat-panel HDTVs, a dedicated work desk, rainfall shower, ample closet space and more. The design places high importance on energy efficiency, from heat recovery systems to save natural gas, to water-saving toilet tanks and showers, and an automation system that maintains the rooms at a certain temperature when guests are out exploring the city.

Hilton Monterrey - Full Room

Hilton Monterrey - Double Room

The elegantly appointed presidential suite represents the height of sophistication at Hilton Monterrey with its floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious living area, kitchenette, well-appointed king bed, desk for a quiet work area, access to the Executive Lounge, and oversized, modern bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub.

Hilton Monterrey is home to three onsite dining experiences for guests and locals alike. Chef Alejandro González leads Hilton Monterrey's culinary vision using innovative techniques and creating experiences that go beyond the senses with dishes inspired by the traditional cuisine of Mexico and grounded on sustainable practices and respect of the seasonality of the local ingredients.

Farm-to-table seasonal restaurant Härth is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving local and international cuisine with sustainable ingredients from local and regional vendors. Dishes that will tantalize the taste buds include shrimp ravioli with spicy tuna tartar in a Huancaína sauce and Tetela, a triangular corn tortilla filled with duck confit, breaded egg yolk and pea sprouts, served over homemade mole. The hotel's signature Härth Bar, located adjacent to Härth, serves all-day fresh cocktails with seating available on its terrace. On the rooftop, guests can discover Wander, the hotel's rooftop bar and lounge serving up the best views in the city along with cocktails and a special selection of international street food.

With eight meeting spaces spanning over 12,000 square feet, Hilton Monterrey's flexible event space can accommodate a variety of settings from small social gatherings to large business conferences. Venues include an exquisite pre-function foyer and outdoor terrace, the triple-height, 24-foot ceiling Magnolia ballroom that can host up to 600 attendees, a boardroom and individual meeting rooms named after native trees of Nuevo León, all with onsite catering support available.

Hilton Monterrey participates in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 19 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi, and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Hilton Monterrey is the latest addition to Hilton's rapidly expanding portfolio in Mexico, where guests are currently welcomed at approximately 90 hotels and resorts, with approximately 25 additional properties in development.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit monterrey.hilton.com.

Media Contact Suzana Cardozo Hilton suzana.cardozo@hilton.com

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 world-class brands comprising more than 7,100 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 150 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.