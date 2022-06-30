Hilton Worldwide : Explore the World this Summer with Hilton's Sale

Enjoy savings of up to 25% - with rooms from just £83 per night

As we embark on a summer of travel, Hilton has launched its Summer Sale, offering holidaymakers up to 25%* off hotel stays across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Travellers who book by 12 September can choose from a variety of discounted stays from almost 400 participating hotels - from beachfront properties like Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa to the centrally-located Canopy by Hilton London City, or the sun-soaked Hilton Tangier Al Houara Resort & Spa - everyone can find a retreat to their liking.

Hilton's Summer Sale launches exclusively to Hilton Honors members from 29 June 2022, across the entire portfolio of Hilton brands including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn, offering discounts on stays taking place until 12 September 2022. Travellers without a free Hilton Honors account can access savings from 7 July 2022.

The Hague, Netherlands from £165 (190 Euros) per night Hilton The Hague - Savings of up to 25% for a King Guest Room.

Paris, France from £239 (275 Euros) per night Hilton Paris Opera - Savings of up to 25% for a Superior Room.

Berlin, Germany from £267 (307 Euros) per night Waldorf Astoria Berlin - Savings of up to 25% for a King Deluxe Room.

Flic-en-Flac, Mauritius from £159 (183 Euros) per night Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa - Savings of up to 25% for a Twin Deluxe Room including breakfast.

*The Hilton Summer Sale offers travellers savings of up to 20% - and an additional 5% for Hilton Honors members when booking direct, across all Hilton brands excluding Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn. Limited availability applies at the advertised rate.

**Travellers booking a stay at Hampton by Hilton or Hilton Garden Inn can save up to 15% - and an additional 5% for Hilton Honors Members when booking direct.

