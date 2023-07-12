Hilton Garden Inn La Romana offers a contemporary design featuring guest rooms with private balconies and sweeping views

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Today, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn La Romana, marking the Hilton Garden Inn brand's first hotel in the Dominican Republic. The 130-room hotel offers rooms overlooking Catalina Island and the Caribbean Sea, a pool, and flexible meeting space with an outdoor terrace.

"As Hilton continues its expansion in the Dominican Republic and across the broader Caribbean, we are excited to welcome travelers with a brand-new hotel option in the highly sought-after destination of La Romana," said Jorge Giannattasio, senior vice president and head of operations, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. "Whether visiting La Romana for the historic architecture and turquoise beaches or to embark on a Caribbean cruise, we're delighted to offer guests an upscale and affordable stay matched by our friendly and renowned hospitality."

Hilton Garden Inn La Romana - Exterior Rendering

Hilton Garden Inn La Romana is conveniently located between the popular resort area of Punta Cana and the bustling capital city of Santo Domingo, with Punta Cana International Airport located approximately 50 miles away and less than 9 miles from La Romana International Airport and 4 miles from La Romana Cruise Terminal. Hilton Garden Inn La Romana guests can enjoy nearby adventures, including a shuttle service to Catalina Island and snorkeling trails, scenic beaches, watersports, boating, shopping, golf, ziplining and more.

Overlooking the Caribbean Sea and the city's 16th-century-style architecture, the hotel maintains a seamless connection with its surroundings through expansive water views, an open lobby and rich local culture woven throughout all materials and patterns. Reflective of the region's natural landscape, the property is surrounded by lush gardens and boasts warm, neutral tones across interior furnishings. The hotel's 130 guest rooms feature private balconies overlooking the rustic and medieval town of La Romana or unobstructed views of Catalina Island.

Guests at Hilton Garden Inn La Romana can enjoy a variety of onsite dining options. The Garden Grill serves daily cooked-to-order breakfast, and features local and international cuisine for lunch and dinner a la carte, while The Garden Bar offers drinks and light snacks. Guests can relax at the outdoor bar under the breeze of the Caribbean Sea while looking out onto Catalina Island. Perfect for those on-the-go, The Shop, a 24-hour, grab-and-go retail space, offers an upscale mix of healthy, indulgent and fresh foods, including salads, gourmet snack items and artisanal food offerings, varietal beverages and a self-serve specialty coffee bar. The hotel features an infinity pool and oceanfront 24-hour fitness center.

"With more than 970 hotels worldwide, and Hilton's largest pipeline in the Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton Garden Inn continues to showcase remarkable growth in the region. Today, we are thrilled to bring the brand's hallmark open, inviting atmosphere and best-in-class service to the Dominican Republic," said Alan Roberts, brand leader, Hilton Garden Inn. "With its ideal location, thoughtful amenities, and expansive meeting and event spaces, Hilton Garden Inn La Romana is the perfect choice for travelers seeking affordable upscale accommodations and Hilton's signature reliable and friendly service."

Ideal for meetings and social events, this unique hotel features 9,000-square feet of meeting and event space across three flexible venues with capacity for up to 400 people. These include an outdoor oceanside terrace for up to 250 attendees and a ballroom with bright natural light.

Hilton Garden Inn La Romana participates in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's world-class brands. Hilton Honors members have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi, and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Hilton Garden Inn La Romana is the latest addition to Hilton's rapidly expanding portfolio in the Caribbean, where guests are currently welcomed at nearly 30 hotels and resorts across the region. The company also plans to double its portfolio in the Caribbean, with a pipeline of approximately 30 hotels in various stages of design and construction.

For more information or to book a reservation, visit laromana.hgi.com.