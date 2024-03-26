New hotel offers business and leisure travelers upscale and affordable accommodations in the airport's newly developed commercial zone

GUADALAJARA, México, and MCLEAN, Va. - Today, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announces the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Guadalajara Airport, representing the award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand's 15th hotel in Mexico, joining a portfolio of more than 90 hotels welcoming guests across the country. Strategically located at the Guadalajara International Airport, the hotel delivers an upscale and approachable stay with thoughtful amenities that offer today's busy travelers a bright and satisfying hospitality experience within the airport's newly developed commercial hub. Owned by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) and managed by Hilton, the 180-room Hilton Garden Inn Guadalajara Airport is Hilton's 5th hotel in the booming city of Guadalajara.

"The opening of Hilton Garden Inn Guadalajara Airport marks an exciting milestone for Hilton as the only hotel located within the city's international airport," said Jorge Giannattasio, senior vice president and head of operations, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. " We are excited about the continued growth of our portfolio in Mexico and our expansion in Guadalajara and look forward to providing a reliable new option that can serve as a haven for both for business and leisure travelers in this dynamic market."

Hilton Garden Inn Guadalajara Airport is the first hotel that is located within the airport, offering convenient access to leisure and business travelers. Its proximity to the primary Mexico-Chapala highway provides seamless connectivity to the vibrant city of Guadalajara including top companies, free trade zones and significant cultural and historical landmarks, including the neoclassical Instituto Cultural de Cabañas, home to frescos created by the renowned painter José Clemente Orozco, the baroque Guadalajara Cathedral, the picturesque Parque Agua Azul, and the archaeological site of Guachimontones.

"As the Hilton Garden Inn brand continues drive global growth, we are thrilled to welcome Hilton Garden Inn Guadalajara Airport to an already thriving lineup in Mexico," said Alan Roberts, brand leader, Hilton Garden Inn. "This gem, the sole hotel within the airport terminal, exudes the brand's signature ambiance and brighthearted hospitality. Positioned for convenience, it is set to be the preferred choice for business and leisure travelers seeking a reliable, friendly, and comfortable stay in the vibrant city of Guadalajara."

Featuring a modern design, the hotel is part of the mixed-use airport project that incorporates local art and furniture, high-end carpentry, and design inspired by the cultural legacy of Guadalajara and Jalisco.

Guests at the new hotel can enjoy a restful sleep and an array of thoughtfully curated amenities, food and beverage experiences, and flexible meeting space:

Accommodations: 180 comfortable and modern rooms designed for a relaxing and enjoyable stay

180 comfortable and modern rooms designed for a relaxing and enjoyable stay Culinary Experience: All-day dining is available at The Garden Grille & Bar, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and a lobby bar offers drinks and small plates

All-day dining is available at The Garden Grille & Bar, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and a lobby bar offers drinks and small plates Fitness and Recreation: A 24-hour multifunctional fitness center with cardio, strength, and yoga and relaxation areas caters to the wellness needs of travelers

A 24-hour multifunctional fitness center with cardio, strength, and yoga and relaxation areas caters to the wellness needs of travelers Meetings and Events: Flexible spaces include one ballroom for up to 100 guests and three event rooms for up to 50 participants

Hilton Garden Inn Guadalajara Airport is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Additionally, the hotel will launch an exclusive opening promotion - earn 1,000 points per night, with a maximum of 5,000 points per stay.

With today's opening of Hilton Garden Inn Guadalajara Airport, Hilton now operates five hotels in Guadalajara, including Hilton Guadalajara Midtown, DoubleTree by Hilton Guadalajara Centro Historico, Hampton by Hilton Guadalajara Expo and Hampton Inn by Hilton Guadalajara-Aeropuerto.

Hilton's portfolio in Mexico encompasses 90 hotels welcoming travelers across 13 brands, with an additional 30 projects in the company's development pipeline. In the broader Caribbean and Latin America region, Hilton has more than 220 hotels spanning 15 brands and 29 countries and territories. Strategically positioned for expansion, Hilton's development pipeline includes more than 110 hotels throughout the region.

