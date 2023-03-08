Hilton Worldwide : Hampton by Hilton Expands in Ecuador with Opening of Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park

The hotel features a rooftop garden overlooking Ecuador's historic capital city

QUITO, Ecuador - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park. Located high in the Andean foothills, the new hotel in the heart of Ecuador's historic capital city features a rooftop garden overlooking Quito with views of the iconic El Panecillo monument and Guagua Pichincha volcano.

"The opening of Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park is an exciting addition to Hilton's continued growth story in Ecuador," said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, brand leader, Hampton by Hilton. "Hampton is an unparalleled guest favorite that consistently raises the bar and sets the standard for its category. As the brand officially enters new territory in the Caribbean and Latin America region, this remarkable hotel offers business and leisure travelers an exceptional place to stay in central Quito."

Exterior

Guest Room Details

Rooftop

Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park

The 13-story, 135-room hotel is surrounded by parks, museums, retail and corporate businesses and is a 10-minute walk from the expansive hiking trails and recreation facilities of Metropolitan Park and Carolina Park. The property is also within a kilometer of Quicentro Shopping Mall, Atahualpa Olympic Stadium and dozens of restaurants.

"We look forward to sharing the Hamptonality culture with all of our guests here in Ecuador." Patricio Jiménez General Manager, Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park

"We are honored and proud to debut Hampton by Hilton in Quito," said Patricio Jiménez, general manager, Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park. "We look forward to sharing the Hamptonality culture with all of our guests here in Ecuador."

Owned by Hotelera Genovesa and developed by Hotel Colón Internacional C.A., Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park is Ecuador's first EDGE Advanced hotel certified by the International Finance Corporation. The hotel received the global program distinction due to its rigorous sustainability characteristics, which reduce energy consumption by 54%, utilize 37% less water and have 44% less environmental impact in its construction materials compared to a standard building.

Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park delivers the seamless experience and thoughtful amenities that the Hampton by Hilton brand is known for. The newly constructed hotel features modern and clean and comfortable guest rooms and a full complement of high-quality, value-added amenities, including free in-room and lobby Wi-Fi, a fitness center with views of the city, free hot breakfast featuring Hampton's signature waffles, and a bar and snack shop in the lobby area.

Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park - Breakfast and Seating

In addition to everything Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park offers families and leisure travelers, the property is also ideally suited for business travelers. With many corporate and global company offices nearby, the hotel provides various onsite meeting spaces, including three sunlit meeting rooms on the 13th floor and co-working spaces on the lobby level.

Entrance

Two Double Beds Room - Desk

Lobby

Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park

Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 19 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access it using a Digital Key.

For more information or book your next stay, please visit Hampton by Hilton Quito La Carolina Park or call +593 2-600-4500.

Read more about Hampton by Hilton on Stories From Hilton.

Media Contact Lourdes Robalino Director of Sales Lourdes.Robalino@hilton.com +593 999 707034

