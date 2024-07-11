From its new make-your-own taco bar to its beloved classic breakfast like scrambled eggs, toast and fresh fruit, Homewood Suites by Hilton is taking its complimentary hot breakfast to the next level by unveiling its delicious, healthy overnight oats and chia pudding. Starting today in the United States and later this year in Canada, this new option allows guests, especially those who have dietary restrictions, to start their morning on a nutritious and delicious note.

For more than 30 years, Homewood Suites has served as a homebase for guests and their pets, providing them with home-like accommodations, thoughtful amenities and services to ensure they have what they need to feel comfortable and right at home. With millions of people affected by food allergies, food intolerances or dietary preferences, making it challenging to find suitable and enjoyable food options while traveling, Homewood Suites is reshaping the breakfast experience to be more inclusive and comfortable with its latest breakfast offerings. Sensitive to dietary restrictions, both the overnight oats and chia pudding are made with oat milk, are nut-free and can be topped with various healthy items, such as dried fruit, nuts and seeds.

Homewood Suites by Hilton - Breakfast Tacos, Overnight Oats and Chia Pudding

Whether it's a quick overnight trip or an extended stay, a hot, complimentary breakfast every morning continues to serve as the hallmark of any stay at Homewood Suites, which is why the brand continues to innovate its breakfast offerings and provide leisure and business guests with more choice and customization. Introducing overnight oats and chia pudding comes off the heels of the brand's new breakfast taco bar where guests enjoy a wide range of toppings, salsas and proteins like chorizo and chicken tinga to make their own custom taco or burrito bowl.

The Homewood Suites signature hot breakfast joins the other elements of the brand's comprehensive food & beverage offerings, including a weekly evening reception, elevated retail options, outdoor grilling, seamless food delivery experience with Grubhub, and fully-equipped kitchens in every suite.

With a keen focus on meeting the diverse lifestyles, preferences and dietary needs of guests to drive an unmatched guest experience, Homewood Suites has a fresh take on breakfast by offering variety and quality to ensure every guest feels at home. So, whether guests opt to make a meat-lovers taco or enjoy a hearty bowl of overnight oats with delectable toppings, there is no doubt breakfast just got tastier at Homewood Suites!

