The opening signals the entry of Hilton Garden Inn to Namibia, providing travellers with upscale, affordable accommodations and modern amenities for a bright and comfortable stay

WINDHOEK, Namibia - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek, marking the debut of the global hospitality company's upscale and affordable Hilton Garden Inn brand in Namibia.

Conveniently located close to the central business district, the 174-guest room hotel sits within 500 metres of the Independence Museum and the Craft Market and is just one kilometre away from the National Art Gallery of Namibia. Overlooking scenic city views, Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek boasts contemporary accommodations featuring rooms and suites reflective of the city's local and indigenous art.

Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek - Guest Room

Amos Mworia, general manager, Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek, Hilton said, "We are thrilled to open Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek - marking the brand's debut in Namibia. Windhoek, Namibia's capital city, is known as the social, economic, and cultural hub of the country, making it an ideal location to grow our Africa presence. We look forward to providing reliable and friendly hospitality to domestic and international travellers looking for an upscale yet affordable stay in Namibia".

Alan Roberts, brand leader, Hilton Garden Inn, said, "We are pleased to welcome Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek to our growing portfolio of hotels in Africa. As one of the fastest growing Hilton brands on the continent, with 17 hotels and 2,700 keys either operating or in the pipeline, our priority remains providing guests with upscale accommodations and modern amenities backed by Hilton's renowned world-class hospitality. We look forward to welcoming guests to a bright stay at this outstanding property."

Namibia offers tourists wildlife, scenic beauty, and a diversity of geologic phenomena, as well as sport and adventure activities like desert safaris. Namibia's capital, Windhoek is the largest city in the country, situated in a beautiful valley bordered by the Eros Mountains in the North, the Auas Mountains in the South, and the Khomas Highlands in the West.

Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek offers several food and drink options, including The Pekuta Grill & Bar, an all-day dining restaurant offering freshly prepared breakfast, transforming into a unique dining destination serving continental dishes for lunch and dinner. Alternatively, guests can enjoy refreshing drinks and bites at the 1001 Bar located on the ground floor. The Shop, a beloved Hilton Garden Inn amenity, is the hotel's 24/7 grab-and-go lobby café to enjoy a cup of tea and specialty coffee that pairs perfectly with freshly baked pastries and light snacks.

Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek - Lobby Bar

Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek - Restaurant

The hotel also features 66-square metres of flexible meeting space with state-of-the-art facilities for corporate meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and social events. For guests looking to keep up with their fitness regimen, the hotel provides a fully equipped fitness centre, as well as a self-service laundry, and an outdoor pool for relaxing swims.

Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek - Pool

Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 22 world-class hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

The hotel is a 45-minute drive from the Hosea Kutako International Airport and enjoys great flight connectivity from all major airports around the world while the local airport, Eros Airport is an eight-minute drive to the hotel.

Across Africa and the Indian Ocean, Hilton has been at the forefront of hospitality for over six decades with more than 100 properties operating or under development in the region. Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek joins Hilton Windhoek in Namibia, as well as Hilton Garden Inn Tunis Carthage opening in 2025 and Hilton Garden Inn Mauritius opening in 2026.

Book a stay at Hilton Garden Inn Windhoek or visit Stories From Hilton to learn more about Hilton Garden Inn.

Media Contact Muka Salare Cluster Commercial Manager muka.salare@hilton.com

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 180 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.