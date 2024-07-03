Located in the heart of Hobart, DoubleTree by Hilton Hobart is slated for opening within 2024

SYDNEY and MCLEAN, VA - DoubleTree by Hilton, together with Fragrance Group Limited, is thrilled to announce its latest hotel signing in Hobart, Tasmania. DoubleTree by Hilton Hobart is in advanced construction status and is set to open in the second half of 2024.

Situated within walking distance to Hobart's Central Business District (CBD), the waterfront, and the vibrant Salamanca Place, the new hotel promises to be a standout addition to the city's hospitality landscape.

The new DoubleTree by Hilton Hobart will offer guests a blend of modern comfort and convenience. The hotel will feature 206 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant and bar, two versatile meeting rooms, an indoor swimming pool and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. Guests will have easy access to Hobart's famous markets, galleries and cafes, making it an ideal location for both business and leisure travelers.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hobart - Exterior Rendering

Paul Hutton, area vice president and head of Australasia, Hilton, said, "We are thrilled to bring the DoubleTree by Hilton experience to Hobart. This hotel is not only a testament to our commitment to expanding our footprint in Australasia, but also our dedication to providing exceptional hospitality in prime locations. With the property situated closely to the CBD and the waterfront, our guests will have the best of Hobart right at their doorstep."

Fragrance Group Chairman, James Koh, said, "We are excited to bring yet another new brand offering to Tasmania with the very first Hilton branded hotel and to deliver DoubleTree by Hilton Hobart, which will be a unique addition to Hobart's tourism offering. We can't wait to unveil this exquisite hotel to Tasmanians and those visiting the Hobart."

"We are delighted to partner with Fragrance Group to bring our award-winning brand DoubleTree by Hilton to Hobart, Tasmania," said Tushar Raniga, regional director, development, Australasia, Hilton. "This signing highlights our strategy of positioning the right brands in the right locations, with the right partner and DoubleTree by Hilton Hobart is set to become a landmark in the city offering our guests a unique and immersive experience of Hobart's rich culture and history."

The signing of DoubleTree by Hilton Hobart comes as the award-winning brand surpasses 100 properties in Asia Pacific. With nearly 80 additional properties in the Asia Pacific pipeline, DoubleTree by Hilton will contribute to Hilton's target to surpass 1,000 trading hotels in this region by 2025.

Read more about DoubleTree by Hilton on Stories From Hilton.

Media Contact Yasmin Formosa Hilton Australasia Yasmin.formosa@hilton.com

