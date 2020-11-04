Hilton Worldwide : Q3 2020 Earnings Release

Overview

Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, said, "Our third quarter results show meaningful improvement over the second quarter. The vast majority of our properties around the world are now open and have gradually begun to recover from the limitations that the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed on the travel industry, with occupancy increasing more than 20 percentage points from the second quarter. While a full recovery will take time, we are well positioned to capture rising demand and execute on growth opportunities."

On a global level, the pervasive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, with its most significant adverse impact on occupancy and RevPAR in April. Since April, system-wide occupancy has increased month over month, with the most notable recoveries in Asia Pacific, the U.S. and Europe, with comparable hotel occupancy levels up approximately 32 percentage points, 32 percentage points and 31 percentage points, respectively, from April to September.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, system-wide comparable RevPAR decreased 59.9 percent and 55.9 percent, respectively, compared to the prior year periods, due to both occupancy and ADR decreases. Additionally, management fee and franchise and licensing fee revenues decreased 53 percent and 51 percent during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. The decreases were due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reduction in global travel and tourism, which required the complete or partial suspensions of hotel operations at approximately 20 percent of Hilton's properties at some point during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. As of November 2, 2020, 97 percent of Hilton's system-wide properties were open.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, diluted EPS was $(0.28) and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $0.06 compared to $1.00 and $1.05, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA were $(81) million and $224 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $290 million and $605 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, diluted EPS was $(1.76) and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $0.20 compared to $2.42 and $2.90, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA were $(495) million and $638 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $710 million and $1,722 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Development

In the third quarter of 2020, Hilton opened 133 new hotels totaling 17,100 rooms, and achieved net unit growth of over 14,800 rooms. Notable openings in the quarter included the Conrad Punta de Mita in Mexico and the Hilton Beijing Tongzhou in China, as well as the Motto by Hilton Washington DC City Center, the first hotel under the Motto by Hilton brand.

Notable additions to Hilton's development pipeline during the quarter included the Conrad Rabat Arzana in Morocco and the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in California.

As of September 30, 2020, Hilton's development pipeline totaled approximately 2,640 hotels consisting of more than 408,000 rooms throughout 120 countries and territories, including 33 countries and territories where Hilton does not currently have any open hotels. Additionally, of the rooms in the development pipeline, 237,000 rooms were located outside the U.S., and 217,000 rooms were under construction.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, Hilton had $10.6 billion of long-term debt outstanding, excluding deferred financing costs and discount, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.86 percent. Excluding finance lease liabilities and other debt of Hilton's consolidated variable interest entities, Hilton had $10.3 billion of long-term debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 3.81 percent and no maturities until 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents were $3,468 million as of September 30, 2020, including $63 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents.

In March 2020, Hilton suspended share repurchases and the payment of dividends to preserve capital and maintain liquidity. No share repurchases have been made since March 5, 2020, and no dividends have been declared or paid since March 31, 2020. The stock repurchase program remains authorized by the board of directors, and the amount remaining under Hilton's stock repurchase program is approximately $2.2 billion.