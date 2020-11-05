Hilton Worldwide : Q3 2020 Transcript

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) Corrected Transcript Q3 2020 Earnings Call 04-Nov-2020

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jill Slattery, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jill Slattery

Vice President & Head-Investor Relations, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Christopher J. Nassetta

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Jill, and good morning, everybody. We appreciate you joining us today, particularly after what might have been a very late night for many that are on the call. Our third quarter results continue to reflect the impact of COVID-19. However, I'm encouraged by the progress we've made over the last several months, travel demand is gradually picking up around the world and occupancy is meaningfully up from the lows we saw in April.

As a result of these improvements I'm pleased to say that we were able to welcome back most of our furloughed corporate team members last month. And we've been able to successfully navigate the first phase of reopening our corporate offices. We've reached important milestones with the vast majority of our properties around the world now open. Development deals continuing to pick up and customers starting to feel more comfortable traveling again. We remain focused on sustaining our recovery and driving better results for our owners. Turning to the quarter, RevPAR declined approximately 60% year-over-year with performance in urban full service hotels remaining particularly challenged due to the lack of meetings and events, negligible international travel, and local COVID protocols.

System-wide occupancy increased sequentially throughout the quarter with all major regions showing improvement. However, momentum slowed in September with occupancy only slightly better than August levels.