Hilton Worldwide : Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript

Stephen Grambling, Analyst Presentation Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Hilton Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions). Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jill Slattery, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin. Jill Slattery Thank you, Chad. Welcome to Hilton's third quarter 2022 earnings call. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that our discussions this morning will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and forward-looking This transcript may not be 100 percent accurate and may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided "as is", without express or implied warranties of any kind. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. 1

All of this translated into third quarter system-wide RevPAR growth of approximately 30% year-over- year and 5% compared to 2019 levels, with each month surpassing prior peaks. Leisure transient RevPAR continued to lead the recovery exceeding 2019 levels by more than 11% for the quarter. Business transient RevPAR reached 2019 levels with notable acceleration in large corporate business. Our top 20 business accounts are now just 3% shy of 2019 levels with forward bookings trending above 2019. Small and medium-sized businesses remain ahead of 2019 levels. Group RevPAR reached roughly 93% of prior peak levels for the quarter with company meetings improving significantly as a percentage of mix. We expect trends to remain strong for the balance of the year with system-wide RevPAR once again surpassing 2019 levels in the fourth quarter. Leisure transient RevPAR is expected to remain meaningfully above prior peaks, driven by solid consumer confidence and a continued eagerness and ability to travel. We expect business transient RevPAR to continue to see gradual recovery, primarily driven by rising demand as companies encouraged their people to get back on the road. System-wide group position for the fourth quarter is approximately 5% above 2019 level, accelerating over the last several months, largely due to our robust demand pipeline. Additionally rates on new bookings are up in the mid-to-high teens versus 2019, with group mix continuing to normalize. Company meetings and convention business make up a larger percentage of forward bookings versus the same- period in 2019. As we look ahead, we remained very optimistic about the future of travel. Despite near- term macro headwinds we're not seeing any signs that fundamentals are weakening. Rising demand, coupled with historically low industry supply growth should continue to drive strong pricing power. Consumers are shifting back to spending on experiences, international borders are reopening and pent- up demand is being released across all segments. Consumers still have an estimated $2.4 trillion of excess savings accumulated during the pandemic or approximately 55% more in their checking and savings accounts than they did in 2019. Additionally according to a recent global Hilton study, 85% of business travelers hope to travel as much or more next year. And group position for 2023 is less than 10% shy of 2019 peak levels with a tentative pipeline up significantly. While the macro environment is more challenging, we are in the midst of a strong rebound with secular tailwinds that should support continued growth. Turning to development, we opened 80 properties totaling nearly 13,000 rooms in the quarter and achieved several important milestones, including reaching 100,000 rooms in Europe, 25,000 Curio rooms globally, and 600 Hilton Hotels & Resorts. All of our brands continued growing at a healthy pace, given their distinct identities and compelling value propositions for both owners and guests. According to STR, our year-to-date net additions remain higher than all major branded competitors, demonstrating the power of our disciplined development strategy and the strength of our industry leading RevPAR index premium.

During the quarter we signed approximately 20,000 rooms, bringing our pipeline to a record 416,000 rooms, half of which are under construction, signings were boosted by strong RevPAR performance in the US, which drove greater owner optimism around the recovery. While macro factors tempered international signings, we were thrilled to announce nine landmark agreements to expand our luxury presence across seven countries in the Asia-Pacific region including the Conrad Singapore Orchard. We also signed agreements to grow our flagship Hilton brand in Malaysia, Waldorf in Morocco and what will become our first system-wide Tempo property in Times Square. Construction starts outperformed expectations in the quarter, largely due to better activity in the US as the cost of materials stabilized and demand for residential construction declined. According to STR, Hilton is the only major hotel company to deliver year-to-date growth in its under construction pipeline. For the full year we continue to expect net unit growth of approximately 5%, and we expect mid single- digit growth for the next couple of years before returning to our historical growth rate of 6% to 7%. With even more exciting destinations to enjoy, we continued strengthening our value proposition for Hilton Honors members. In the quarter, Honors membership grew 19% year-over-year to a 146 million, and members accounted for more than 61% of occupancy up 200 basis points year-over-year and roughly in line with 2019. We also continue to invest in new innovations focused on ensuring we deliver reliable friendly stays that meet guests evolving needs. An overwhelming 98% of guests in a recent survey said they are prioritizing wellness activities while on the road. During the quarter we announced an industry-first partnership with Peloton, to add Peloton bikes in every fitness center across all of our 5,400 US properties by year-end. Our extremely talented team works tirelessly to execute on a great strategy. And we continue to be recognized for our award-winning culture. Hilton was recently named the number-one Best Workplace for Women in the US, and the number two on the World's Best Workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, our seventh consecutive year on the list and the only hospitality company on the list. As we begin a new golden age of travel, I think we're better-positioned than ever, our brands are performing at their highest levels, we're running our highest margins in our company's history and we're on track to generate our highest levels of free cash flow yet. Now, I'll turn the call over to Kevin to give you a bit more details on the quarter and our expectations for the full year. Kevin Jacobs Thanks, Chris and good morning everyone.

During the quarter system-wide RevPAR grew 29.9% versus the prior year on a comparable and currency-neutral basis and increased 5% compared to 2019. Growth was driven by continued strength in leisure demand as well as steady recovery in business transient and