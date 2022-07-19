Log in
07/19/2022
Hilton Worldwide : Scholar Hotel Morgantown Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton

07/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Downtown property features extended stay rooms in convenient location

MORGANTOWN, WV - Scholar Hotel Group, a leader in the hospitality industry specializing in hotels on or near college campuses, proudly announces its property in Morgantown, West Virginia has joined Tapestry Collection by Hilton, one of Hilton's 18 world-class brands and part of the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty program. Located in the heart of downtown Morgantown and just steps from West Virginia University's main campus, Scholar Morgantown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton features 41 guest rooms and a business center, fitness center and lobby marketplace.

Scholar Hotel Group acquired the property in 2018. After extensive renovations, the hotel was designed with both corporate and leisure guests in mind and offers a mix of standard hotel rooms and suites. It features guest rooms with plush bedding, free Wi-Fi and a large work area. In addition, Scholar Morgantown features a lobby bistro offering a full-service bar with a variety of specialty cocktails and food options.

Scholar Morgantown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The hotel's décor was designed to celebrate the blue and gold of the WVU Mountaineers and is just one block from the Morgantown Personal Rapid Transit (PRT), providing easy access to all WVU campuses and Mountaineer Field.

"We are excited to have our Morgantown hotel become the second member of the Scholar family to join Tapestry Collection," said Aditya Maini, COO of Scholar Hotel Group. "Guests can continue to enjoy the level of quality and service they have come to expect from Scholar Hotel Morgantown combined with all of the benefits of the Hilton brand."

  • Guest Reception

  • Lobby

Scholar Morgantown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

Scholar Morgantown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is located at 345 Chestnut Street, Morgantown, W.Va. 26505. For more information or to book a reservation, please visit Hilton.com or call 1-800-HILTONS.

For more information on Scholar Hotel Group, visit https://scholarhotels.com.

For more information on Tapestry Collection by Hilton, visit stories.hilton.com/brands/tapestry-collection.

Media Contact
Ronald BalleScholar Hotelsrballe@scholarhotels.com215-837-2989
About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising nearly 6,900 properties and nearly 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 133 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook,  Twitter,  LinkedIn,  Instagram and YouTube.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of 75 original hotels that offers guests unique style and vibrant personality, and encourages guests to explore the local destination. With plans for global expansion, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience a positive stay at Tapestry Collection by Hilton by booking at tapestrycollectionbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tapestry Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tapestry, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 20:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
