Hilton Worldwide : Scholar Hotel Morgantown Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Downtown property features extended stay rooms in convenient location

MORGANTOWN, WV - Scholar Hotel Group, a leader in the hospitality industry specializing in hotels on or near college campuses, proudly announces its property in Morgantown, West Virginia has joined Tapestry Collection by Hilton, one of Hilton's 18 world-class brands and part of the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty program. Located in the heart of downtown Morgantown and just steps from West Virginia University's main campus, Scholar Morgantown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton features 41 guest rooms and a business center, fitness center and lobby marketplace.

Scholar Hotel Group acquired the property in 2018. After extensive renovations, the hotel was designed with both corporate and leisure guests in mind and offers a mix of standard hotel rooms and suites. It features guest rooms with plush bedding, free Wi-Fi and a large work area. In addition, Scholar Morgantown features a lobby bistro offering a full-service bar with a variety of specialty cocktails and food options.

The hotel's décor was designed to celebrate the blue and gold of the WVU Mountaineers and is just one block from the Morgantown Personal Rapid Transit (PRT), providing easy access to all WVU campuses and Mountaineer Field.

"We are excited to have our Morgantown hotel become the second member of the Scholar family to join Tapestry Collection," said Aditya Maini, COO of Scholar Hotel Group. "Guests can continue to enjoy the level of quality and service they have come to expect from Scholar Hotel Morgantown combined with all of the benefits of the Hilton brand."

Scholar Morgantown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

Scholar Morgantown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is located at 345 Chestnut Street, Morgantown, W.Va. 26505. For more information or to book a reservation, please visit Hilton.com or call 1-800-HILTONS.

For more information on Scholar Hotel Group, visit https://scholarhotels.com.

For more information on Tapestry Collection by Hilton, visit stories.hilton.com/brands/tapestry-collection.

