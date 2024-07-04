This signing will bring Hilton's flagship brand to Marjan Island, one of the UAE's premier leisure hubs

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced an agreement with M Hospitality to open Hilton Marjan Island Beach Resort & Spa in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE's northernmost emirate. Expected to open in Q4 2026, the upscale property will add to Hilton's fast-growing portfolio of 80 hotels across 11 brands operating in the Middle East.

"Hilton has been operating in Ras Al Khaimah for over 20 years and we are excited to be working with M Hospitality once again," said Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton. "With Ras Al Khaimah expected to welcome over 3.8 million visitors by 20271, we see great opportunity in the emirate and its leisure hubs such as Marjan Island. We currently have two hotels in operation on the island and Hilton Marjan Island Beach Resort & Spa will add significantly to our offering."

Photo Caption: Signing of Hilton Marjan Island Beach Resort & Spa - (Left to Right): Carlos Khneisser, VP, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton; Patrick Fitzgibbon, SVP, Development, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton; Mohammed Ruqait, Chairman of M Hospitality, Raki Phillips, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

Hilton Marjan Island Beach Resort & Spa is set to offer 315 spacious king rooms and 35 suites. The resort will boast a choice of six restaurants and bars and a range of leisure facilities - including a fitness club, a spa and wellness centre, a 360-degree sky pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf, tennis courts, a kids club and a dedicated kids pool and playground. The property will also offer an executive lounge, four meeting rooms and a ballroom that can host up to 300 people.

Mohammed Ruqait, chairman of M Hospitality, said, "We are honored to unveil our latest venture - a world-class hotel on Ras Al Khaimah's iconic Al Marjan Island. This project reflects our commitment to redefining modern living, offering an upscale hospitality experience. Teaming up with the prestigious Hilton brand signifies the third milestone in our journey, and we are excited to contribute to the cultural and economic landscape of Ras Al Khaimah."

Surrounded by RAK's serene coastline and a myriad of landscapes, from the rugged peaks of the Hajar Mountains to the tranquil beaches along the Persian Gulf, Hilton Marjan Island Beach Resort & Spa will be easily accessible - with Dubai International Airport just an hour's drive away and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport only 20 minutes away. The hotel will also be adjacent to Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island.

The resort will bolster Hilton´s existing portfolio of 36 hotels in the UAE, including five in Ras Al Khaimah. To learn more about Hilton's growing presence in the country and Hilton Marjan Island Beach Resort & Spa, visit stories.hilton.com.

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 7,600 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 190 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.