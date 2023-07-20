The Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will restore a Victorian building to its former glory as a hotel and is anticipated to mark the brand's Northern Ireland debut in 2025

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced plans to bring the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand to Northern Ireland, with an opening in the popular seaside town of Portrush, as part of a franchise agreement with Andras House.

Once opened, The Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is anticipated to be the only internationally branded hotel in the town, attracting travellers from across the globe looking to enjoy everything Northern Ireland has to offer.

Embracing the distinct culture of its local neighbourhood, the hotel will join a global portfolio of more than 100 unique Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties globally, which provide the perfect base for travellers looking for the authentic experience of an independent hotel at a destination worth exploring. The 83-room hotel will also boast a café, restaurant, and bar, providing a welcome choice for visitors in an area with limited hotel capacity.

Nearby highlights for guests include the historic city of Belfast, the Bushmills Whiskey Distillery and UNESCO World Heritage Site the Giant's Causeway on the Atlantic coast - a popular beauty spot for hikers, surfers, artists, and families. Portrush will also host the 153rd Open in 2025, marking the return of the famous golf tournament to Northern Ireland after its highly successful 2019 event.

Graham Dodd, managing director, development, UK & Ireland at Hilton, said, "Northern Ireland has seen a significant jump in tourism in recent years, with travellers coming from all over the world to experience the charm of this captivating country. Portrush continues to experience growing demand for high-quality accommodation that provides an authentic experience rooted in local culture, making it the perfect location for Northern Ireland's first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel."

Having served as a hotel and artisan bakery for more than 85 years between 1895 and the 1980s, the renovation project will return the site of this listed building on Main Street to its former glory, embracing the area's culture and restoring and extending the historic building. Drawing inspiration from the surrounding landscape, the colour scheme will reflect the beautiful coastline and landscape and the design will celebrate the history of Portrush, a Victorian tourist resort and will retain features including the building's original mosaic signage.

Rajesh Rana, director, Andras House, said, "I am very pleased to be commencing this exciting and high-profile project. We understand the importance of this building to the town of Portrush; with so much history and fond memories created here over the years, our architects and designers have responded by developing a scheme that will complement the old with the new. We will start work in September 2023, and this investment of £11 million will undoubtedly be a flagship project for the area."

As part of the planning permission, Andras House commissioned an Economic Impact Statement, with the hotel projected to boost the local economy by £1.6 million and visitor spending by £1.1 million annually, creating new opportunities for surrounding businesses. It will also see almost 70 jobs created during construction and over 40 jobs once the hotel begins operation.1

Janice Gault, chief executive, Northern Ireland Hotel Federation, said, "The Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will bring contemporary branded hotel accommodation to Portrush and will attract international visitors to the north coast area. The Giant's Causeway is Northern Ireland's most popular tourist attraction, with one million visitors in 2019. This project will allow more guests to stay in the Council area, increasing visitor spend and investment locally."

1 Projections formed as part of an Economic Impact Statement prepared by Turley Economics and commissioned by Andras House during the planning application stage.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of 100 original hotels that offer guests unique style and vibrant personality, encouraging them to connect to their destination and enjoy refreshingly uncommon, off-the-beaten-path experiences. While each property has a unique story to share, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program.