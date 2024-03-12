BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Tru by Hilton, Hilton's innovative, midscale hotel brand, announced the expansion of the brand to New York City with the grand opening of its newest property, Tru by Hilton Brooklyn. Nestled just one block from the vibrant Park Slope neighborhood, this contemporary hotel offers an ultramodern and lively lodging option for both business and leisure travelers alike.

Boasting 101 well-appointed rooms, Tru by Hilton Brooklyn provides guests with an ultramodern and efficient space designed to maximize comfort and functionality. Each room features the brand's signature amenities, including large HDTVs, premium bedding, spacious bathrooms with walk-in showers, and free Wi-Fi, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable stay for every guest.

Tru by Hilton Brooklyn - Guest Room

Guests can start their day off right with the complimentary "Top It" breakfast bar, where they can customize their meal with a variety of delicious toppings for pancakes, bagels, oatmeal, and more. The hotel also offers a 24/7 market stocked with snacks, beverages, and travel essentials, providing guests with convenient access to whatever they may need during their stay.

Tru by Hilton Brooklyn - "Top It" Breakfast Bar

Tru by Hilton Brooklyn is adjacent to one of Brooklyn's most dynamic neighborhoods, Park Slope. Known for its tree-lined streets, historic brownstones, and eclectic mix of shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions, Park Slope offers something for everyone. Whether guests are exploring nearby Prospect Park, enjoying a leisurely stroll along Seventh Avenue, or discovering the vibrant arts scene, there's no shortage of things to see and do just steps away from the hotel.

Conveniently located within walking distance from the renowned Barclays Center, Tru by Hilton Brooklyn provides easy access to world-class entertainment and events. Whether guests are catching a basketball game, concert, or other exciting events, they can enjoy a stress-free journey to and from the venue.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Tru by Hilton brand to New York City, and provide travelers with a fun and modern lodging option in one of Brooklyn's most exciting destinations," said Andrew Harp, brand leader, Tru by Hilton. "With our contemporary design, convenient amenities, and prime location, we look forward to welcoming guests and helping them discover all that this vibrant neighborhood has to offer."

Tru by Hilton Brooklyn - Fitness Center

Tru by Hilton Brooklyn is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's award-winning hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access it using a Digital Key.

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 180 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.