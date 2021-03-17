Hilton Worldwide : 03.17.21Team Hilton Reacts to Heartwarming Guest Comments

March 17, 2021
For more than 100 years, Hilton Team Members have delighted guests around the world with their hospitality.
To show their gratitude for that exceptional service, guests share thousands of comments and reviews every year about the outstanding hospitality they receive, but the Team Members they're talking about can't always keep up, even when the comment mentions them. We wanted to change that.
In early 2021, Hilton decided to recognize some of these outstanding individuals by asking them to read some of these reviews on camera. Each Team Member was also awarded a special certificate of recognition to thank them for their hard work. Check out their fun reactions to the heartwarming guest comments below!
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,400 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 112 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
