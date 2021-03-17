Hilton Worldwide : 03.17.21Team Hilton Reacts to Heartwarming Guest Comments

March 17, 2021

For more than 100 years, Hilton Team Members have delighted guests around the world with their hospitality.

To show their gratitude for that exceptional service, guests share thousands of comments and reviews every year about the outstanding hospitality they receive, but the Team Members they're talking about can't always keep up, even when the comment mentions them. We wanted to change that.

In early 2021, Hilton decided to recognize some of these outstanding individuals by asking them to read some of these reviews on camera. Each Team Member was also awarded a special certificate of recognition to thank them for their hard work. Check out their fun reactions to the heartwarming guest comments below!