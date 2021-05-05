Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLT   US43300A2033

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(HLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hilton earnings disappoint as pandemic pains linger, shares fall

05/05/2021 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hilton hotel logo is seen on 52nd street following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City

(Reuters) -Hilton Worldwide on Wednesday posted quarterly results below estimates as a rise in COVID-19 cases and tighter travel curbs in parts of Europe and Asia hurt bookings, sending shares of the U.S. hotel operator down more than 1% before the bell.

Analysts expect hotels to rebound strongly in the second half of this year but remain reserved about how quickly demand would pick up for business travel, on which major chains including Hilton and rival Marriott rely heavily.

Hilton said it suspended operations at 275 properties, mostly in the United States and Europe, during the first quarter due to the pandemic, compared with about 730 properties a year earlier.

The company said it has seen "meaningful improvement" in bookings in March and April as coronavirus vaccination rates rise and more people feel confident about traveling again.

Hilton's revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key measure for a hotel's top-line performance - fell more than 38% to $46.23 in the quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier. That, however, was an improvement from $40.68 in the prior quarter.

Jefferies analyst David Katz said he expects Hilton's results to continue to improve in the United States and China through the second quarter and in Europe by the second half of the year.

"Both of these non-U.S. regions are recovering more gradually due to vaccine-related challenges," Katz said in a note.

While Hilton cut expenses by 54% to $853 million, it still missed Wall Street's profit expectations and posted a quarterly loss.

On an adjusted basis, Hilton gained 2 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate for a profit of 8 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue fell more than 54% to $874 million and missed estimates of $1.10 billion.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
08:36aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Yellen brings some relief
07:52aHILTON WORLDWIDE  : First-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Slide to Miss Views as Pande..
MT
07:25aEquities Point to Stronger Day in US as Futures Advance Pre-Bell; Europe Trad..
MT
06:33aHILTON WORLDWIDE  : 05.05.21Hilton Reports First Quarter Results
PU
06:31aHILTON WORLDWIDE  : Earnings, Revenue Decline in Q1
MT
06:27aHILTON WORLDWIDE  : Q1 2021 Earnings Release
PU
06:20aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL  : Hilton earnings disappoint as pandemic pains linger, s..
RE
06:19aHILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
06:14aHILTON WORLDWIDE  : Earnings Flash (HLT) HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Reports Q1 EP..
MT
06:14aHILTON WORLDWIDE  : Earnings Flash (HLT) HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Posts Q1 Reve..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 970 M - -
Net income 2021 366 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 053 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 99,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35 720 M 35 720 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 120,70 $
Last Close Price 128,25 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Nassetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan D. Gray Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew W. Schuyler Chief Brand & Communications Officer
John G. Schreiber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.15.27%35 720
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.89%48 057
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC7.59%12 649
ACCOR13.65%10 367
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION8.66%8 210
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION28.36%7 511
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ