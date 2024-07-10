Survey from Hilton Hotels & Resorts reveals Piña Coladas invoke a vacation mindset, with more than a third of respondents counting it as their daily fruit intake while on holiday

The 88% of Americans who have tried one may have discovered the secret to creating an endless vacation feeling – the Piña Colada. According to a new survey* from Hilton Hotels & Resorts, the flagship of Hilton’s 24 brands, 87% of respondents picture lounging by water with a tropical drink in hand when asked to describe a relaxing vacation. It’s clear Piña Coladas embody a state of mind synonymous with relaxation and hospitality, with 60% of Americans agreeing the tropical drink puts them into a vacation state of mind.

The beloved Piña Colada came to be in 1954 at Caribe Hilton in San Juan, Puerto Rico, by bartender Ramón “Monchito” Marrero. After three months of perfecting the recipe, Marrero captured the now famous blend of pineapple and coconut and named the drink “Piña Colada.” The original Piña Colada recipe continues to be enjoyed by guests at Caribe Hilton, with more than 53,000 Piña Coladas served at the hotel each year.

“As a brand known for its exceptional hospitality and iconic firsts like the Piña Colada, we’re always looking to innovate to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers,” said Leonard Gooz, brand leader, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. “Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are the ideal place for guests to fully immerse themselves in their stay, whether vacationing in a bustling city or unwinding at one of our destination resorts, channeling the endless vacation mindset, wherever they are in the world.”

The survey proves that the Piña Colada is more than a drink, it’s a mindset. Among the results of the consumer survey:

Rise and shine (and sip): No reason to wait for happy hour as 65% would drink a tropical drink at any time of day.

Tropical drink likely: Fun fact, respondents who are parents were extremely likely (93%) to picture a relaxing vacation complete once they had a tropical drink in hand.

Fun fact, respondents who are parents were extremely likely (93%) to picture a relaxing vacation complete once they had a tropical drink in hand. Tastes of travel: 82% of respondents say they are reminded of a specific vacation when they enjoy a particular drink.

82% of respondents say they are reminded of a specific vacation when they enjoy a particular drink. “If you like Piña Coladas”: It turns out 82% of respondents prefer the escape of a Piña Colada, while only 18% enjoy “getting caught in the rain.” (Sorry, Rupert!)

Hilton Hotels & Resorts gives guests ample options to enjoy the Piña Colada mindset anytime, with over 600 hotels and resorts across six continents, including:

Hilton Rose Hall an All-Inclusive Resort in Jamaica, where the Piña Colada is made with local rum and is available at the swim-up bar at the on-property waterpark, Sugar Mill Falls.

in Jamaica, where the Piña Colada is made with local rum and is available at the swim-up bar at the on-property waterpark, Sugar Mill Falls. At select Hilton Hotels & Resorts across the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific regions and Europe this summer, including London Hilton on Park Lane guests can savor the original alongside award-winning takes on the cocktail, with a dedicated Piña Colada menu featuring a zero-waste and alcohol-free version among others.

guests can savor the original alongside award-winning takes on the cocktail, with a dedicated Piña Colada menu featuring a zero-waste and alcohol-free version among others. Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa offers a traditional Piña Colada in a unique location, the first cocktail lab in the Maldives. Aura Pool Bar & Cocktail Lab serves up a classic version of the cocktail mixed by expert bartenders to be sipped while looking out at the sunset over endless miles of ocean.

offers a traditional Piña Colada in a unique location, the first cocktail lab in the Maldives. Aura Pool Bar & Cocktail Lab serves up a classic version of the cocktail mixed by expert bartenders to be sipped while looking out at the sunset over endless miles of ocean. Rest awaits at Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort , where guests enter a Piña Colada state of mind with a spirited or free-spirited option while lounging poolside or watching the kids play in a dedicated Family Zone.

"At Hilton, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of cocktail innovations and trends, crafting extraordinary experiences for guests,” said Adam Crocini, senior vice president and global head, Food and Beverage Brands, Hilton. “Our storied history with the Piña Colada is one of many examples of Hilton ‘firsts’ as it relates to food and beverage and reinforces our position as an industry leader. We continue to lead the charge in cocktail innovation with the iconic drink, modernizing the original recipe with local ingredients, regional flavors and contemporary twists all around the world."

To learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts, discover recipes and tips to get in the Piña Colada state of mind and for more on the survey, visit stories.hilton.com.

*The Hilton Hotels & Resorts Piña Colada Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. drinkers age 21+, excluding those who never drink alcohol, between June 13th and June 14th, 2024, using an email invitation and an online survey.

