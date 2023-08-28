Iconic hotel brand brings high-end fashion and luxury hospitality to the forefront of NYFW experience

MCLEAN, Va. - Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, a global leader and innovator in the luxury sphere, known for its world-class service and unforgettable experiences, today announced a first-time sponsorship with IMG for New York Fashion Week: The Shows, Sept. 9-13. In addition to participating in a curated NYFW: The Talks produced by IMG, renowned fashion house Proenza Schouler, founded by designer duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, will present a look inspired by the Waldorf Astoria woman further positioning the award-winning hospitality brand at the forefront of innovation and at the crux of culture and fashion.

A highlight of the NYFW experience, each season IMG produces NYFW: The Talks, a thoughtfully-curated series of intimate chats and panel discussions featuring renowned fashion designers and industry leaders. This year's attendees can take part in a salon-style talk titled "From Destinations to Design: Travel's Influence on Fashion" featuring panelists Dino Michael, senior vice president and global head, Hilton Luxury Brands, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, and moderator Jacqui Gifford. NYFW: The Talks will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. at Spring Studios.

VIP guests of NYFW 2023 can also enjoy visiting the Waldorf Astoria branded lounge throughout the week at Spring Studios for an elevated beverage experience, offering signature cocktails featured at Peacock Alley, a hallmark at Waldorf Astoria properties across the globe, and light canapés, with seating and decor reflective of the brand's signature refined aesthetic.

New York Fashion Week: The Shows - Photo courtesy of IMG - Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

To round out the collaboration, Proenza Schouler will present a look inspired by the Waldorf Astoria woman in the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. Additionally, the designers will design a limited-edition throw blanket exclusively for NYFW: The Shows VIP guests. As Proenza Schouler's first luxury hotel brand partnership, the collaboration will showcase a fusion of high fashion with the luxury hotel brand's refined, sophisticated style.

"As Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts embarks on this exciting partnership with IMG for NYFW 2023, I'm confident we will contribute to the larger conversation surrounding the worlds of fashion and hospitality in a truly remarkable and meaningful way," said Dino Michael, senior vice president and global head, Hilton Luxury Brands. "I personally can't wait to see how Proenza Schouler interprets Waldorf Astoria's timeless elegance on the runway, and I'm equally excited to take part in the NYFW: The Talks to further showcase how Waldorf Astoria is a global pillar of culture and sophistication."

This collaboration marks a milestone for both Waldorf Astoria and Proenza Schouler, as they merge their expertise and creativity to create a one-of-a-kind experience for fashion and travel enthusiasts alike, all while weaving together their shared values of elegance, authenticity, and inclusion.

"Waldorf Astoria is an iconic brand and symbol of luxury, and we were thrilled to create this partnership between Waldorf Astoria and Proenza Schouler this season," said Kim Fasting Berg, EVP of Marketing, WME Fashion. "The worlds of travel, hospitality and fashion are inextricably linked, and we couldn't think of a better foray into fashion than NYFW: The Shows.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts on this special collaborative project that brings together our shared sensibilities and our mutual commitment to luxury while exploring Waldorf Astoria's iconic heritage through the prism of our very own Proenza Schouler language," said Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler.

With the combined creativity, expertise, and vision of Waldorf Astoria, IMG, and Proenza Schouler, NYFW 2023 is set to be an unforgettable event that pushes boundaries and sets new standards for luxury and style. The array of exclusive experiences promise to be a celebration of artistry, sophistication and the vibrant spirit of those who love fashion.

