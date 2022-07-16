Himadri Speciality Chemical : Extra Ordinary Meeting 07/16/2022 | 07:54am EDT Send by mail :

Office: 8, India Exchange Place, 2nd Floor, Kolkata- 700 001 E-mail:investors@himadri.com; Website: www.himadri.com; Ph: 033 22309953 Notice to the Members NOTICE is hereby given that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd ("Company") will be held on Monday, the 08 August 2022 at 01.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC")/Other Audio-VisualMeans ("OAVM"), for which purpose the Registered office of the Company shall be deemed as the venue and the proceedings of the EGM shall be deemed to be made thereat, to transact the following business: SPECIAL BUSINESS: Item No. 1: To approve requests received from Mr. Bankey Lal Choudhary, Mr. Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Mr. Tushar Choudhary, Ms. Sushila Devi Choudhary, Ms. Saroj Devi Choudhary, Ms. Kanta Devi Choudhary and Ms. Swaty Choudhary, Persons belonging to Promoters/ Promoter Group for reclassification from "Promoters / Promoter Group" category to "Public" category. To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modifications, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended ("Listing Regulations") including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactments thereof, for the time being in force and other relevant provisions, and subject to necessary approvals from BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (hereinafter referred to as Stock Exchanges), and such other statutory authorities as may be required, approval of the Members be and is hereby accorded for re-classification of the following Promoters/ Promoter Group (collectively referred to as 'Outgoing Promoters') from "Promoters / Promoter Group" category to "Public" category." Names of the Outgoing No. of Equity Shares held (Face value of Percentage of shareholding (%) Promoters ` 1/- each) as on 08 July 2022 Mr. Bankey Lal Choudhary 14,84,280 0.35 Mr. Vijay Kumar Choudhary 32,66,640 0.79 Mr. Tushar Choudhary 14,84,280 0.35 Ms. Sushila Devi Choudhary - - Ms. Saroj Devi Choudhary - - Ms. Kanta Devi Choudhary - - Ms. Swaty Choudhary - - "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in supersession of any resolutions / agreements / contracts / arrangements etc. special rights of the Outgoing Promoters, if any, with respect to the Company through formal or informal arrangements including through any shareholders agreements, if any, shall stand withdrawn/terminated and be null and void, with immediate effect." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the above Outgoing Promoters confirmed that all the conditions specified in sub-clause (i) to (vii) of clause (b) of sub-regulation of Regulation 31A of Listing Regulations have been complied with and also confirmed that at all times from the date of such reclassification, shall continue to comply with the conditions mentioned under sub-regulation (4) of Regulation 31A of Listing Regulations post reclassification from "Promoters / Promoter Group" to "Public"." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT on approval of the Stock Exchange(s) upon application for reclassification 1 Notice (Contd.) of the above Outgoing Promoters, the Company shall effect such reclassification in the Shareholding pattern filed from immediate succeeding quarter under Regulation 31 of Listing Regulations and compliance to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any of the Directors (including any committee thereof or the officers authorised by the Board in this regard), Chief Financial Officer and the Company Secretary of the Company, be and are hereby severally authorized, to perform and execute all such acts, deeds, matters and things including but not limited to submit requisite application(s), requisition(s), intimation/ fillings, undertakings, seeking approvals from the Stock Exchanges, and to execute all other documents required to be filed in the above connection and to settle all such questions, difficulties or doubts whatsoever which may arise and take all such steps and decisions in this regard to give full effect to the aforesaid resolution." Item No. 2: Issue of upto 7,25,50,000 (Seven Crores Twenty Five Lakhs Fifty Thousand) Warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for, one equity share of the Company within the period of 18 (eighteen months) in accordance with the applicable laws to the Promoter/ Promoter Group of the Company and certain identified non-promoter persons / entity. To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution, as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 23(1)(b), 42, 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder including the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory amendment(s) or modification(s) thereto or enactment(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) ("the Act") and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time ("ICDR Regulations"), including the provisions of Chapter V of the ICDR Regulations, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time ("Listing Regulations") and the listing agreement executed by the Company with the Stock Exchanges, any other rules / regulations / guidelines, if any, prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"), Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA"), stock exchanges where the shares of the Company are listed namely, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (collectively, "Stock Exchanges"), and/or any other statutory / regulatory authority, provisions under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, as amended, and the rules and regulations framed thereunder, Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, and subject to the approval(s), consent(s), permission(s) and/or sanction(s), if any, of the appropriate authorities (including regulatory or statutory authorities), institutions or bodies as may be required, and subject to such conditions and modifications, as may be prescribed by any of them while granting any such approval(s), consent(s), permission(s), and/or sanction(s), and which may be agreed to by the board of directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Board" which terms shall be deemed to include any committee(s) which the Board may have constituted or hereinafter constitute to exercise its power including the powers conferred by this resolution) and subject to any other alteration(s), modification(s), condition(s), correction(s), change(s) and variation(s) that may be decided by the Board in its absolute discretion, the consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to create, offer, issue and allot, from time to time in one or more tranches, up to 7,25,50,000 (Seven Crores Twenty Five Lakhs Fifty Thousand) Warrants, each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of the Company having face value of ` 1/- (Rupee One Only) ("Equity Share(s)") each at a price (including the Warrant Subscription Price and the Warrant Exercise Price) of ` 70.00/- (Rupees Seventy only) each payable in cash ("Warrant Issue Price"), aggregating upto 2 Notice (Contd.) 5,07,85,00,000 (Rupees Five Hundred Seven Crores Eighty Five Lakhs Only) ( "Total Issue Size" ) on a preferential basis to persons / entity listed below ( "Warrant Holder(s)" / "Proposed Allottee(s)" ) subject to the maximum entitlement of each Warrant Holder as specified below and upon receipt of ` 17.50/- (Rupees Seventeen and Fifty Paise Only) for each Warrant, which is equivalent to 25% (twenty five per cent) of the Warrant Issue Price as upfront payment ( "Warrant Subscription Price" ) entitling the Warrant Holder(s) to apply for and get allotted one Equity Share of the Company against every Warrant held, in one or more tranches within a maximum period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment of Warrants, on payment of ` 52.50/- (Rupees Fifty Two and Fifty Paise only) which is equivalent to remaining 75% (Seventy five per cent) of the Warrant Issue Price, for each Warrant proposed to be converted, in such manner and upon such terms and conditions as may be deemed appropriate by the Board in accordance with the terms of this issue, provisions of ICDR Regulations, or other applicable laws in this respect: Sr. No. Names of the proposed allottees Maximum Nos. of Warrants to be Allotted A. Promoters/Promoter Group 1. Anurag Choudhary 3,30,00,000 2. Amit Choudhary 1,37,50,000 3. Shyam Sundar Choudhary 82,50,000 4. Shikha Choudhary 37,00,000 5. Sheela Devi Choudhary 30,00,000 6. Anooshka C Bathwal 11,00,000 7. Rinku Choudhary 8,50,000 B. Others 1. Nirmal Kumar Bathwal 32,00,000 2. Poonam Bathwal 11,00,000 3. Soham Bathwal 11,00,000 4. Vasudev 20,00,000 5. Somesh Satnalika 3,00,000 6. Kamlesh Kumar Agarwal 3,00,000 7. Prashant Prahladka 2,00,000 8. Pinaki Duttagupta 1,50,000 9. Gajendra Bansal 1,00,000 10. Vipin Gupta 1,00,000 11. Monojit Mukherjee 50,000 12. Satish Kumar Chhabra 50,000 13. Vikash Kumar Patodia 70,000 14. Dr Soumen Chakraborty 40,000 15. Kunal Mukherjee 30,000 16. Mukesh Goenka 30,000 17. Monika Saraswat 20,000 18. Tinanjan Mitra 15,000 19. Biswajit Kumar Sengupta 15,000 20. Amit Bandyopadhyay 15,000 21. Srikanth Siripurapu 15,000 Total 7,25,50,000 3 Notice (Contd.) "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Company hereby notes and takes on record that in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 161 of the ICDR Regulations, the "Relevant Date" for the purpose of calculating the floor price for the issue of Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to the exercise of conversion of the Warrants is determined to be 8 July 2022 being the working day preceding the date that is 30 (thirty) days prior to the date of the EGM (since the date that is 30 (thirty) days prior to the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting is a holiday i.e., 9 July 2022), and the floor price for the preferential issue on the aforesaid Relevant Date pursuant to regulation 164(1) of the ICDR Regulations is ` 69.34/- (Rupees Sixty Nine and Thirty Four Paise only). "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT without prejudice to the generality of the above, the issue of Warrants and the Equity Shares to be allotted on conversion of warrants shall be subject to the following terms and conditions: In accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of ICDR Regulations, 25% (Twenty-Five Per Cent) of the Warrant Issue Price, shall be paid by the Warrant Holders to the Company on or before allotment of the Warrants and the balance consideration i.e. 75% (Seventy-Five Per Cent) of the Warrant Issue Price shall be paid at the time of exercise of option to apply for fully paid up Equity Shares of the Company, against each such Warrants held by the Warrant Holder. The Warrant Holders shall be entitled to exercise his option to convert any or all of the Warrants into Equity Shares of the Company in one or more tranches after giving a written notice to the Company, specifying the number of Warrants proposed to be exercised along with the aggregate Warrant Exercise Price payable thereon, without any further approval from the shareholders of the Company prior to or at the time of conversion. The Company shall accordingly, issue and allot the corresponding number of Equity Shares of the Company to the Warrant Holders. The respective Warrant Holders shall make payment of Warrant Subscription Price and Warrant Exercise Price from their own bank account into the designated bank account of the Company and in the case of joint holders, shall be received from the bank account of the person whose name appears first in the application. The tenure of Warrants shall not exceed 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment. In the event the right attached to the Warrants is not exercised within 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment of Warrants, the unexercised Warrants shall lapse, and the amount paid by the Warrant Holder in relation to such Warrants, at the time of subscription, shall stand forfeited; In terms of Regulation 166 of the ICDR Regulations, the price of Warrants determined above and the number of Equity Shares to be allotted on exercise of the Warrants shall be subject to appropriate adjustments, if applicable. If the amount payable on account of the re- computation of price is not paid within the time stipulated in the ICDR Regulations, the Warrants shall continue to be locked- in till the time such amount is paid by the Warrant Holder. Upon exercise of the option by Warrant Holder(s), the Company shall issue and allot appropriate number of Equity Shares and perform all such actions as are required including to credit the same to the designated demat account of the Warrant Holder. The Equity Shares arising from the exercise of Warrants will be listed on the Stock Exchanges, subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory permissions and approvals, as may be required; The Equity Shares so allotted on exercise of the Warrants shall be in dematerialized form and shall be subject to the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and shall rank pari passu with the then existing Equity Shares of the Company, including entitlement to voting powers and dividend; The Warrants by itself, until exercised and converted into Equity Shares, shall not give to the Warrant Holders thereof any rights with respect to that of an Equity shareholder of the Company; 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. 