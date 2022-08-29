Himadri Speciality Chemical : Loss of share certificate

Ref. No: HSCL / Stock-Ex/2022-23/48
Date: 27/08/2022
E-mail: monika@himadri.com
Ref : Listing Code: 500184
Ref: Listing Code: HSCL
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Department of Corporate Services
Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G
P. J. Towers, 25th Floor,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (E)
Mumbai- 400 001
Mumbai- 400 051
Sub: Intimation for loss of Share Certificate
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given that the following share certificate(s) has / have been reported as lost by the shareholder: -
Sl
Name of
Folio No.
Certificate No
Distinctive No.
No of
No.
Shareholders
Shares
1.
Jatin Vyas
V001855
0030752
004958301
004958400
100
2.
Md Shakil Ansari
A005595
01971
002012001
002012100
100
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
(Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer)
ACS: 29322
Disclaimer
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:13 UTC.