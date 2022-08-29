Log in
    500184   INE019C01026

HIMADRI SPECIALITY CHEMICAL LIMITED

(500184)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
96.75 INR   +0.62%
02:33pHIMADRI SPECIALITY CHEMICAL : Loss of share certificate
PU
08/11Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/08HIMADRI SPECIALITY CHEMICAL : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
Himadri Speciality Chemical : Loss of share certificate

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Ref. No: HSCL / Stock-Ex/2022-23/48

Date: 27/08/2022

E-mail: monika@himadri.com

Ref : Listing Code: 500184

Ref: Listing Code: HSCL

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G

P. J. Towers, 25th Floor,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E)

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400 051

Sub: Intimation for loss of Share Certificate

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given that the following share certificate(s) has / have been reported as lost by the shareholder: -

Sl

Name of

Folio No.

Certificate No

Distinctive No.

No of

No.

Shareholders

Shares

1.

Jatin Vyas

V001855

0030752

004958301

004958400

100

2.

Md Shakil Ansari

A005595

01971

002012001

002012100

100

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

(Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer)

ACS: 29322

Disclaimer

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
