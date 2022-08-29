Himadri Speciality Chemical : Loss of share certificate

Ref. No: HSCL / Stock-Ex/2022-23/48

Date: 27/08/2022

E-mail: monika@himadri.com Ref : Listing Code: 500184 Ref: Listing Code: HSCL BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G P. J. Towers, 25th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (E) Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai- 400 051

Sub: Intimation for loss of Share Certificate

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given that the following share certificate(s) has / have been reported as lost by the shareholder: -

Sl Name of Folio No. Certificate No Distinctive No. No of No. Shareholders Shares 1. Jatin Vyas V001855 0030752 004958301 004958400 100 2. Md Shakil Ansari A005595 01971 002012001 002012100 100

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

(Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer)

ACS: 29322