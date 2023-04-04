Advanced search
    HMLA   US43742A2096

HIMALAYA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HMLA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:13:58 2023-04-03 pm EDT
0.001800 USD    0.00%
12:48pHimalaya Technologies : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
12:43pHimalaya Technologies, Inc : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24aHIMALAYA TECHNOLOGIES, INC Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Himalaya Technologies : Private Placement - Form 8-K

04/04/2023 | 12:48pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 4, 2023

HIMALAYA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

nevada 000-55282 26-0841675

(State or other authority

of incorporation)

(Commission

File No.)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

831 W North Ave., Pittsburgh, PA15233

(Address of principal executive offices)

(630)708-0750

(Registrant's Telephone Number)

(Former name or address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common HMLA OTC Pink Current
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2) If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. p/k/a Homeland Resources Ltd. is referred to herein as "Himalaya", "we", "us", or "the Company".

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On April 4, 2023, our CEO, Vikram Grover, converted $30,000.00 of accrued compensation into 30,000 Series B Preferred shares under the terms of his employment agreement with the Company. Adjusted for this issuance and the cancellation of 99,686 Series B Preferred shares previously issued to The Agrarian Group, LLC, which are currently being processed, our Series B Preferred shares issued and outstanding are 476,280.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

HIMALAYA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Date: April 4, 2023 By: /s/ Vikram Grover
Vikram Grover
Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Himalaya Technologies Inc. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 16:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
