    HIMX   US43289P1066

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HIMX)
  Report
Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference on June 8 – June 10, 2021

05/24/2021 | 04:10am EDT
TAINAN, Taiwan, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 8 – June 10, 2021. Mr. Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer of Himax, will conduct a fireside chat in Session IV at the conference from 9:05 to 9:35 AM EDT on Thursday, June 10.

The Company management will host meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact the conference coordinator at: bairdconferences@rwbaird.com

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,012 patents granted and 534 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2021. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-6-505-0880
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw
www.himax.com.tw

Karen Tiao, Investor Relations
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-2-2370-3999
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw
www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director
Investor Relations - US Representative
MZ North America
Tel: +1-312-261-6430
Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 390 M - -
Net income 2021 334 M - -
Net cash 2021 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,37x
Yield 2021 15,7%
Capitalization 1 804 M 1 804 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 83,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jordan Wu President & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Feng Pan Chief Financial Officer
Ping Sheng Wu Chairman
Yuan-Chuan Horng Independent Director
Yan Kun Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.40.19%1 804
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED8.11%531 292
NVIDIA CORPORATION14.84%373 225
INTEL CORPORATION12.57%226 451
BROADCOM INC.3.06%184 242
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED12.72%170 861