Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Himax Technologies, Inc.    HIMX

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HIMX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Himax Technologies : Pre-announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results (PDF)

01/07/2021 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Himax Technologies, Inc. Pre-announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth

Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Company Revenues, Gross Margin and EPS All Exceed Guidance

TAINAN, Taiwan - January 7, 2021 - Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) ("Himax" or "Company"), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today pre-announced preliminary unaudited key financial results for the three months ended December 31st, 2020. The fourth quarter revenues, gross margin and EPS all exceeded the guidance issued on November 12th, 2020. Both revenues and gross margin hit record highs in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Revenues were $275.8 million, an increase of 14.9% sequentially from $239.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, higher than the guidance of around 10% sequential increase. This represents an increase of 57.6% year- over-year.
  • Gross margin was 31.2%, exceeding the guidance of around 29%. This represents an increase of 890 basis points sequentially and an increase of 1,060 basis points compared to the same period last year.
  • IFRS earnings per diluted ADS were expected to be around 19.5 cents, exceeding the guidance of around 15.0 cents to 16.0 cents. This compares to 4.9 cents in the previous quarter and 0.6 cents in the same period last year.
  • Non-IFRSearnings per diluted ADS were expected to be around 19.7 cents, exceeding the guidance of around 15.1 cents to 16.1 cents. This compares to 7.3 cents in the previous quarter and 0.9 cents in the same period last year.

"Both revenues and gross margin reached new highs in the quarter, thanks to strong momentum across all major business

segments. Bucking slow seasonality into the first quarter, the business momentum continues to stay strong at the moment. We will give detailed updates in the upcoming earnings call", said Mr. Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Himax. The Company will provide its full financial report with investors and analysts at the next conference call in February.

The exact date will be announced soon.

About Himax Technologies,Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many ot her consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for

monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, silicon IPs and LCOS micro-displays for augmented

reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers digital camera solutions,

including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and machine vision, which are used in a

wide variety of applications such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, PC cameras, automobiles, security, medical

devices, home appliance and Internet of Things. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,009 patents granted and 561 patents pending approval worldwide as of December 31st, 2020. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially include, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortages in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-6-505-0880

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Karen Tiao, Investor Relations

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Senior Vice President

Investor Relations -US Representative

MZ North America

Tel: +1-312-261-6430

Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Himax Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 09:29:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:30aHIMAX TECHNOLOGIES : Pre-announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Fin..
PU
04:10aHIMAX TECHNOLOGIES : Pre-announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Fin..
AQ
04:10aHimax Technologies, Inc. Pre-announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2..
GL
2020Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
2020Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Credit Suisse 2021 Greater China Technolog..
GL
2020Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
2020HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES : and Edge Impulse Launch the First Ultralow Power AI Vision ..
PU
2020Himax and Edge Impulse Launch the First Ultralow Power AI Vision and Sensor F..
GL
2020Himax Ultralow Power WE-I Plus Endpoint AI Development Board available at Spa..
GL
2020Baird Adjusts Himax Technologies' Price Target to $11 From $8, Keeps Outperfo..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 876 M - -
Net income 2020 39,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 21,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 1 260 M 1 260 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Himax Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,50 $
Last Close Price 7,32 $
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jordan Wu President & Chief Executive Officer
Ping Sheng Wu Chairman
Ming Feng Pan Chief Financial Officer
Yuan-Chuan Horng Independent Director
Yan Kun Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.95%1 260
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%502 387
NVIDIA CORPORATION-3.37%331 902
INTEL CORPORATION1.59%207 400
BROADCOM INC.-2.83%174 114
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED0.06%172 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ