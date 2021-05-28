Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Himax Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIMX   US43289P1066

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HIMX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/27 04:00:00 pm
12.37 USD   +7.66%
06:05aHIMAX TECHNOLOGIES  : Declares Cash Dividend for FY2020 (PDF)
PU
05:20aHimax Technologies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for FY2020
GL
05/27Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Himax Technologies : Declares Cash Dividend for FY2020 (PDF)

05/28/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Himax Technologies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for FY2020

27.2 cents per ADS payable on July 12, 2021

TAINAN, Taiwan - May 28, 2021 - Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) ("Himax" or "Company"), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today declared a cash dividend of 27.2 cents per ADS, equivalent to 13.6 cents per ordinary share, for the year of 2020.

The cash dividend will be payable on July 12, 2021 to all the shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021. The ADS book will be closed for issuance and cancellation from June 23, 2021 to June 30, 2021. Typically, Himax pays out its yearly dividend at approximately the middle of its current calendar year based on the Company's previous year financial performance.

"Since our IPO in 2006, we have remained committed to a dividend policy," said Mr. Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Himax Technologies, Inc. "This year's dividend represents a payout ratio of 100% based on our fiscal year 2020 profit. Our strong revenue and earnings growth during 2020 allowed us to increase our dividend payout ratio demonstrating our ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value. The high dividend payout ratio also reflects the confidence we have in our ability to execute on our strategic growth initiatives, strong financial position and 2021 outlook. We are pleased to be able to reward shareholders for their ongoing support while continuing to invest in the development of leading technologies to enhance future growth."

About Himax Technologies,Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,012 patents granted and 534 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2021. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non- driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-6-505-0880

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Karen Tiao, Investor Relations

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director

Investor Relations - US Representative

MZ North America

Tel: +1-312-261-6430

Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Disclaimer

Himax Technologies Inc. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 10:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06:05aHIMAX TECHNOLOGIES  : Declares Cash Dividend for FY2020 (PDF)
PU
05:20aHimax Technologies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for FY2020
GL
05/27Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
05/24Asian ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
05/24Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology &..
GL
05/20Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
05/19HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES  : to Attend Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Vi..
PU
05/19Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Tele..
GL
05/19HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES  : Unveils Phase Modulation LCoS Platforms for AR HUD and WSS..
PU
05/19Himax Unveils Phase Modulation LCoS Platforms for AR HUD and WSS Applications
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 390 M - -
Net income 2021 334 M - -
Net cash 2021 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,41x
Yield 2021 13,2%
Capitalization 2 153 M 2 153 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Himax Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,75 $
Last Close Price 12,37 $
Spread / Highest target 85,9%
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jordan Wu President & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Feng Pan Chief Financial Officer
Ping Sheng Wu Chairman
Yuan-Chuan Horng Independent Director
Yan Kun Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.67.39%2 153
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.81%542 332
NVIDIA CORPORATION18.64%385 961
INTEL CORPORATION14.25%233 114
BROADCOM INC.6.81%190 955
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.76%174 666