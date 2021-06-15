Himax Technologies : to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 25, 2021 (PDF)

Himax Technologies, Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 25, 2021

TAINAN, Taiwan - June 15, 2021 - Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) ("Himax" or "Company"), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Taiwan on August 25, 2021.

Details of the Annual General Meeting are below:

TIME and DATE: TAIWAN 9:30 a.m., August 25, 2021 LOCATION: HIMAX FAB 2 - TAINAN CITY, TAIWAN

Shareholders will vote to adopt the Company's 2020 Audited Accounts and Financial Reports, re-elect Mr. Yan-Kuin Su as an Independent Director of the Company and transact any other business brought before the 2021 AGM. A copy of the Company's Proxy Statement has been filed with the SEC.

Additionally, a copy of Himax Technologies 2020 Annual Report has been posted on the Himax website for download. The Annual Report can be accessed at the following link: https://www.himax.com.tw/investors/financial-information/

For additional information and travel arrangements, please contact Company or investor relations representatives listed below.

Company Contact: In the U.S.: Karen Tiao, Investor Relations Mark Schwalenberg, Director Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Tel: +1-312-261-6430 Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw Email: mark.schwalenberg@mzgroup.us

About Himax Technologies,Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,012 patents granted and 534 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2021. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.