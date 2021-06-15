Log in
Himax Technologies : to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 25, 2021 (PDF)

06/15/2021 | 06:36am EDT
Himax Technologies, Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 25, 2021

TAINAN, Taiwan - June 15, 2021 - Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) ("Himax" or "Company"), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Taiwan on August 25, 2021.

Details of the Annual General Meeting are below:

TIME and DATE:

TAIWAN 9:30 a.m., August 25, 2021

LOCATION:

HIMAX FAB 2 - TAINAN CITY, TAIWAN

Shareholders will vote to adopt the Company's 2020 Audited Accounts and Financial Reports, re-elect Mr. Yan-Kuin Su as an Independent Director of the Company and transact any other business brought before the 2021 AGM. A copy of the Company's Proxy Statement has been filed with the SEC.

Additionally, a copy of Himax Technologies 2020 Annual Report has been posted on the Himax website for download. The Annual Report can be accessed at the following link: https://www.himax.com.tw/investors/financial-information/

For additional information and travel arrangements, please contact Company or investor relations representatives listed below.

Company Contact:

In the U.S.:

Karen Tiao, Investor Relations

Mark Schwalenberg, Director

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Tel: +1-312-261-6430

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

Email: mark.schwalenberg@mzgroup.us

About Himax Technologies,Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,012 patents granted and 534 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2021. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non- driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-6-505-0880

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Karen Tiao, Investor Relations

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Investor Relations - US Representative

Mark Schwalenberg, Director

MZ North America

Tel: 312-261-6430

Email: mark.schwalenberg@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Disclaimer

Himax Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 10:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
