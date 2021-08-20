Himax Technologies : to Attend 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Virtual Conference on September 6 – September 10, 2021 (PDF)

Log in
Himax Technologies : to Attend 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Virtual Conference on September 6 – September 10, 2021

08/20/2021 | 04:34am EDT
Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology

Virtual Conference on September 6 - September 10, 2021

TAINAN, Taiwan - August 20, 2021 - Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) ("Himax" or "Company"), a leading

supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Virtual Conference on September 6 - September 10, 2021.

The Company management will host meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact a Credit Suisse representative or the conference coordinator at:

tin.luk@event.credit-suisse.com

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around

2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,023 patents granted and 503 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2021. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include,

but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's business; general business and economic

conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non- driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect

accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-6-505-0880

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Karen Tiao, Investor Relations

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director

Investor Relations - US Representative

MZ North America

Tel: +1-312-261-6430

Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Disclaimer

Himax Technologies Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 399 M - -
Net income 2021 405 M - -
Net cash 2021 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,80x
Yield 2021 16,4%
Capitalization 2 096 M 2 096 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Himax Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,04 $
Average target price 20,83 $
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jordan Wu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ming Feng Pan Chief Financial Officer
Ping Sheng Wu Chairman
Yuan-Chuan Horng Independent Director
Yan Kun Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.62.92%2 096
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.47%533 899
NVIDIA CORPORATION51.65%474 477
INTEL CORPORATION5.26%211 735
BROADCOM INC.8.15%192 400
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.74%169 686