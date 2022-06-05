Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. HIMS Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A238490   KR7238490007

HIMS CO.,LTD.

(A238490)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  06-02
8070.00 KRW   +0.62%
06/05Cybersecurity firm Perimeter 81 hits unicorn status with $100 million fundraising
RE
02/21Tranche Update on HIMS Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 3, 2022.
CI
02/18HIMS Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 3, 2022, has closed with 113,637 shares, representing 1.01% for KRW 1,088.16 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cybersecurity firm Perimeter 81 hits unicorn status with $100 million fundraising

06/05/2022 | 11:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Perimeter 81 said on Monday its backers now value the Israeli cybersecurity company at $1 billion, giving it unicorn status after the firm raised $100 million to fund product development.

The round, led by B Capital, marked a jump in valuation from its last raise in August 2020, when the company was valued at $200 million. ION Crossover Ventures and existing investor Insight Partners also participated in the round.

Perimeter 81 offers secure network solutions for the hybrid workforce on its cloud-based platform, including Zero Trust Network Access, Firewall as a Service, and VPN as a Service.

The four-year-old company, which is not yet profitable, said it has more than doubled its annual recurring revenue year-over-year, and is on track to generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue this year.

The fresh capital will be invested in product development to help achieve the company's goal to build a platform that offers one-stop solutions for corporate network security, said Amit Bareket, co-founder and chief executive officer at Perimeter 81.

"With employees working from anywhere and businesses moving to the cloud, we've doubled down to build a platform where we'll allow businesses from any size to build a secure corporate network over the internet without installing any physical infrastructure," Bareket said.

The Tel Aviv-headquartered company, which initially targetted medium-sized enterprises with fewer than 5,000 employees, has quickly emerged as the top player in Zero-Trust Network Access offering, an area companies have been investing more to accommodate remote working requirements during the pandemic, as traditional security appliances like on-premises firewalls are becoming less relevant.

Perimeter 81 now has offices in New York and Los Angeles. The company claims to serve about 2,400 global customers across industries, including IT company Ingram Micro and telehealth firm Hims & Hers, with more than half of its revenue coming from the United States.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in Toronto; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Krystal Hu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HIMS CO.,LTD. 0.62% 8070 End-of-day quote.-18.07%
PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA -2.25% 11.74 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
All news about HIMS CO.,LTD.
06/05Cybersecurity firm Perimeter 81 hits unicorn status with $100 million fundraising
RE
02/21Tranche Update on HIMS Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 3, 2022.
CI
02/18HIMS Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 3, 2022, has closed with 113,637 s..
CI
02/03HIMS Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/02HIMS Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 113,637 shares.
CI
2021HIMS Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on January 25, 2021, has expired.
CI
2021HIMS Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021HIMS Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 147,059 shares.
CI
2019Tranche Update on HIMS Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 10, 2019.
CI
2019HIMS Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 10, 2019, has expired with 63,200 shar..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 50 584 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
Net income 2021 -441 M -0,35 M -0,35 M
Net cash 2021 16 928 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -250x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 89 487 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart HIMS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
HIMS Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ju-Hwan Kim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joo-Il Kim Director, VP & Head-Research Institute
Do-Hyung Kim Managing Director, Head-Sales & Development
Gi-Chul Song Independent Director
Soo-Ik Son Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIMS CO.,LTD.-18.07%72
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.41%67 124
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-12.98%35 539
FANUC CORPORATION-12.33%31 362
SANDVIK AB-17.74%26 695
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-35.82%23 287