Hers Doubles Down On Commitment To Women's Wellness With Launch of 6 New Hers Wellness Essentials Supplements

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, is today revealing Hers Wellness Essentials, six new supplements formulated specifically for women. The new line includes probiotic supplements that support women’s general health, mental wellness, gut health, digestive health and skin health, as well as a daily libido supplement, are now available at select CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, CVS.com, ForHers.com, and now the new Hers App. These supplements use effective formulas with naturally-occurring ingredients and trusted formulas to help address a wide range of women’s wellness concerns, allowing women to build a supplements routine based on their needs.

“From mental wellness and skincare to digestive health and libido, women’s health can be complex and highly individualized. We’ve found that women want – and need – better and easier options than what is currently on the shelves today to take care of themselves,” said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hims & Hers. “We know Hers customers have a desire to meet their personalized wellness goals, so we incorporated effective formulas with naturally-occurring ingredients for this expanded line of supplements to help women along their health and wellness journeys.”

The new Hers Wellness Essentials supplements include:

Start Women’s Probiotic: A multi-vitamin and probiotic in one. Formulated with 8 strains of prebiotics, probiotics and cranberry extract, this daily gluten-free, non-GMO, vegetarian supplement is designed for full-body support. By introducing microflora and yeast, it also supports the immune system, metabolism, and urinary tract.

Mood Mental Health Probiotic: This daily gluten-free, non-GMO, vegetarian probiotic supports a healthy link between the gut and brain to promote a healthy digestive system and balance mood through ashwagandha, L-theanine, spinach leaf extract and a probiotic blend.

Detox Gut Health Probiotic: This unique gluten-free, non-GMO, vegetarian probiotic also repopulates healthy bacteria to support metabolism, healthy immune system function, and energy level with inulin, marshmallow root and 5 enzyme blend.

Digest Debloat Probiotic: With ginger, fennel, peppermint and an array of digestive enzymes to target all food groups, this non-GMO and vegetarian probiotic is formulated to calm discomfort after eating while supporting healthy digestion.

Glow Skin Health Probiotic: This proprietary probiotic blend combined with vitamin B3, spinach leaf extract and vitamin D helps the body metabolize key nutrients and supports a gorgeous, glowing complexion that's more than skin deep.

Desire Libido Supplement: Support the physical and mental aspects of arousal with this gluten free, non-GMO vegetarian supplement —with ingredients like ashwagandha, damiana, L-citrulline, and ginkgo biloba, this formulation is designed to enhance sensation in intimate areas while reducing feelings of stress and anxiety to help you get in the mood.

The six new Hers Wellness Essentials products expand an existing line-up of Hims & Hers general, hair and skin supplements that include Biotin Builder Gummies, Sleep Tight Gummies, and Collagen Powder. Leveraging the appropriate dosage per supplement, they can be taken together in any combination, which allows Hers customers to build and personalize a wellness routine that works best for them.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform transforming the way healthcare is delivered. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile app, consumers can access an ever-expanding range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

