Hims & Hers Announces New Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Hims Customers

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, is today announcing Hims Dandruff Detox, a unique shampoo formulated with doctors that both fights dandruff and supports scalp health. This powerful and gently-cleansing formula was developed with doctors to be vegan, cruelty-free and free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and dyes.

“Our Hims & Hers customers continue to demand more products that address hair health right at the source. Due to dandruff’s follicle-clogging impact and inflammation, dandruff and hair loss often go hand in hand – and with about half of people facing dandruff at some point in their life, we’re proud to serve customers with this addition to our portfolio,” said Dr. Pat Carroll, Chief Medical Officer at Hims & Hers. “We set out to create an effective dandruff shampoo that helps to remove flakes, itch and scalp irritation. By incorporating avocado oil to strengthen hair strands and a refreshing evergreen mint scent that doesn’t have a medicated fragrance, people can proudly display Dandruff Detox in their shower.”

The Dandruff Detox formula combines both zinc pyrithione, an ingredient that fights flakes and itch, and soothing Argan oil to help nourish the scalp. Starting today, this product is available for purchase through ForHims.com, as well as from a variety of retailers nationwide including CVS, Amazon, and Revolve.

The new shampoo expands on an existing line-up of the brand’s hair care products for men, including Thick Fix Shampoo and Conditioner, Max Volume Shampoo and Conditioner, Biotin Builder Gummies, Minoxidil Foam and Drops, as well as prescription offerings such as the 2-in-1 Finasteride, Minoxidil spray and oral Finasteride. Anyone interested in a prescription product is required to complete a free online consultation with a licensed healthcare provider through the Hims & Hers platform. The medical provider will determine if prescription treatment is appropriate.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.

