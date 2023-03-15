Advanced search
    HIMS   US4330001060

HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.

(HIMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:40:36 2023-03-15 pm EDT
8.635 USD   -0.52%
Hims & Hers Announces New Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Hims Customers
BU
03/14Hims & Hers Appoints Senior Vice President of Mental Health Advancing Efforts to Provide the Highest Quality of Innovative Care for Anxiety and Depression
BU
03/14Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Appoints Daniel Lieberman as the Company's Senior Vice President of Mental Health
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hims & Hers Announces New Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Hims Customers

03/15/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, is today announcing Hims Dandruff Detox, a unique shampoo formulated with doctors that both fights dandruff and supports scalp health. This powerful and gently-cleansing formula was developed with doctors to be vegan, cruelty-free and free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and dyes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005632/en/

Hims Dandruff Detox - Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hims Dandruff Detox - Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our Hims & Hers customers continue to demand more products that address hair health right at the source. Due to dandruff’s follicle-clogging impact and inflammation, dandruff and hair loss often go hand in hand – and with about half of people facing dandruff at some point in their life, we’re proud to serve customers with this addition to our portfolio,” said Dr. Pat Carroll, Chief Medical Officer at Hims & Hers. “We set out to create an effective dandruff shampoo that helps to remove flakes, itch and scalp irritation. By incorporating avocado oil to strengthen hair strands and a refreshing evergreen mint scent that doesn’t have a medicated fragrance, people can proudly display Dandruff Detox in their shower.”

The Dandruff Detox formula combines both zinc pyrithione, an ingredient that fights flakes and itch, and soothing Argan oil to help nourish the scalp. Starting today, this product is available for purchase through ForHims.com, as well as from a variety of retailers nationwide including CVS, Amazon, and Revolve.

The new shampoo expands on an existing line-up of the brand’s hair care products for men, including Thick Fix Shampoo and Conditioner, Max Volume Shampoo and Conditioner, Biotin Builder Gummies, Minoxidil Foam and Drops, as well as prescription offerings such as the 2-in-1 Finasteride, Minoxidil spray and oral Finasteride. Anyone interested in a prescription product is required to complete a free online consultation with a licensed healthcare provider through the Hims & Hers platform. The medical provider will determine if prescription treatment is appropriate.

For more information on Hims’ hair offerings, please visit https://www.forhims.com/hair-loss.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.

For more information, please visit https://investors.forhims.com/.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 751 M - -
Net income 2023 -32,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 82,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -54,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 809 M 1 809 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 651
Free-Float 74,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,68 $
Average target price 11,95 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Dudum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oluyemi Okupe Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Carroll Chief Medical Officer & Director
Melissa Baird Chief Operating Officer
Alex Bard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.35.41%1 809
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.92%97 027
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.4.47%69 505
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.58%32 278
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY11.06%22 836
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-5.63%19 667