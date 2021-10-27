Log in
    HIMS   US4330001060

HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.

(HIMS)
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

10/27/2021 | 06:31am EDT
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, will release fiscal third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 900-2256 for U.S. participants and (236) 714-2727 for international participants, and referencing conference ID # 6691217. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investors.forhims.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same link.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 254 M - -
Net income 2021 -96,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 53,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 579 M 1 579 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,01x
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 78,1%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Dudum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Lee Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Carroll Chief Medical Officer
Melissa Baird Chief Operating Officer
Alex Bard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.-46.78%1 579
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.32%436 334
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.84%338 387
NOVO NORDISK A/S60.69%244 467
PFIZER, INC.17.22%244 227
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY47.15%225 231