Longtime company leader ensures the brand is innovating and driving a digital-first, personalized health and wellness experience.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced Dan Kenger will join the company’s executive team as the first Chief Design Officer. Kenger currently serves as the SVP of Design at Hims & Hers and has been at the company since its founding.

“I started at Hims & Hers seven years ago with a commitment to deliver a truly thoughtful, accessible, personalized experience to every person who interacts with our brand,” said Kenger. “As we grow our company, and we look to impact more and more lives, the design of our brand—how we look and show up to customers at all touchpoints—will play a pivotal role in building trust and helping to improve their lives through better health.”

In his elevated role, Kenger is responsible for shepherding design across the organization. Kenger oversees the creative team, which is responsible for designing all customer touchpoints, from physical packaging to the platform experience across Hims & Hers websites and mobile apps. Prior to Hims & Hers, he was the VP of Creative at Pattern Brands and oversaw all creative output for the company’s collection of brands, including Open Spaces. Pattern was born out of the agency Gin Lane, where Kenger was a partner and worked for more than 10 years.

Kenger, over the course of his career, has defined the aesthetic for the direct-to-consumer business category, finding inspiration through his curiosity and passion for creating work that speaks to generations of consumers.

“No one does design better than Dan—his relentless focus on eliminating stigmas through bold, inclusive creative, his innovative approach to every aspect of the work, and his deep commitment to representation across touchpoints are hallmarks of Hims & Hers,” said co-founder and CEO Andrew Dudum. “Design is in our DNA as a company and how we show up allows us to connect with customers in unprecedented ways, delivering a personalized and accessible experience to every household in the country.”

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the company provides access to personalized care designed for results. For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.

