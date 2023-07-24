Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 7, 2023. The company will host a live conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 510-2630 for U.S. participants and (646) 960-0137 for international participants, referencing conference ID 1704296. A live audio webcast will be available at https://investors.forhims.com and will be archived for one year.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health.

We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.

For more information, please visit https://investors.forhims.com/.

