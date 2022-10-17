Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIMS   US4330001060

HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.

(HIMS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
4.340 USD   -9.01%
06:54aPiper Sandler Downgrades Hims & Hers Health to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $6 From $8
MT
10/12Hims & Hers appoints Chief Communications Officer & VP of Fulfillment Operations
BU
10/12Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Appoints Brian O’Shaughnessy as First Chief Communications Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hims & Hers to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 7, 2022

10/17/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 7, 2022. The company will host a live conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 510-2630 for U.S. participants and (646) 960-0137 for international participants, referencing conference ID 1704296. A live audio webcast will be available at https://investors.forhims.com and will be archived for one year.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is a consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfill their health and wellness needs. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile apps, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.
06:54aPiper Sandler Downgrades Hims & Hers Health to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price T..
MT
10/12Hims & Hers appoints Chief Communications Officer & VP of Fulfillment Operations
BU
10/12Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Appoints Brian O’Shaughnessy as First Chief Communication..
CI
09/27Now More Than Ever Americans Are Open To Exploring Their Sexuality, Hims & Hers' Nation..
BU
09/07Truist Securities Starts Hims & Hers Health at Hold With $7 Price Target
MT
09/06Hims & Hers Launches New Android Apps; Launch on Android follows successful rollout in ..
AQ
09/06Hims & Hers Launches New Android Apps
BU
09/06Hims & Hers Launches New Android Apps
CI
08/31Assessing Telehealth Stocks After Amazon's Healthcare Exit (TDOC, UPH, WHSI, HIMS, SLHG..
AQ
08/25Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Still Search for Direction This Afternoo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 480 M - -
Net income 2022 -72,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 46,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 988 M 988 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 398
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,77 $
Average target price 7,95 $
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Dudum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oluyemi Okupe Chief Financial Officer
Melissa Baird Chief Operating Officer
Alex Bard Independent Director
Delos M. Cosgrove Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.-27.18%988
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-13.44%117 236
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-21.58%57 827
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.94%29 900
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY43.00%21 497
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-33.59%18 863