Hims & Hers to Offer its Health and Wellness Products in Amazon's U.S. Store

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced it will start offering its products in Amazon’s store to increase the accessibility of Hims & Hers supplements, sexual health and wellness products and hair care offerings, including a few product bundles exclusively available through the new official Hims & Hers store on Amazon.com.

“We aim to meet digitally native consumers where they already are and create completely customer-centric health and wellness experiences for them,” said Andrew Dudum, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Hims & Hers. “Having seen an increasing demand for our products on Amazon and having significantly expanded the availability of our products through new retail relationships over the last year, we are thrilled to also start selling in Amazon’s store. Doing so not only meets those consumer demands but also introduces our beautifully designed, science-backed, high quality wellness offerings to a whole new audience."

This will offer Amazon customers a variety of Hims & Hers personal care products including Hims & Hers’ top-selling biotin, immunity and sleep gummies, and collagen powder supplements; sexual health and wellness products, including Hims & Hers’ ring and wand vibrators and Hims’ climax delay spray; and hair care products, including Hers’ hair mask and scalp scrub. Amazon shoppers will also have exclusive access to 2-pack bundled offerings of Hims’ thickening shampoo and conditioner as well as Hers’ shampoo and conditioner.

For more information, please visit the new official Hims & Hers store on Amazon.com.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

