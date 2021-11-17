Log in
    HIMS   US4330001060

HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.

(HIMS)
  Report
Hims & Hers to Offer its Health and Wellness Products in Amazon's U.S. Store

11/17/2021 | 08:58am EST
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced it will start offering its products in Amazon’s store to increase the accessibility of Hims & Hers supplements, sexual health and wellness products and hair care offerings, including a few product bundles exclusively available through the new official Hims & Hers store on Amazon.com.

“We aim to meet digitally native consumers where they already are and create completely customer-centric health and wellness experiences for them,” said Andrew Dudum, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Hims & Hers. “Having seen an increasing demand for our products on Amazon and having significantly expanded the availability of our products through new retail relationships over the last year, we are thrilled to also start selling in Amazon’s store. Doing so not only meets those consumer demands but also introduces our beautifully designed, science-backed, high quality wellness offerings to a whole new audience."

This will offer Amazon customers a variety of Hims & Hers personal care products including Hims & Hers’ top-selling biotin, immunity and sleep gummies, and collagen powder supplements; sexual health and wellness products, including Hims & Hers’ ring and wand vibrators and Hims’ climax delay spray; and hair care products, including Hers’ hair mask and scalp scrub. Amazon shoppers will also have exclusive access to 2-pack bundled offerings of Hims’ thickening shampoo and conditioner as well as Hers’ shampoo and conditioner.

For more information, please visit the new official Hims & Hers store on Amazon.com.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.


All news about HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.
08:58aHims & Hers to Offer its Health and Wellness Products in Amazon's U.S. Store
BU
11/11Piper Sandler Upgrades Hims & Hers Health to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts PT to $12..
MT
11/10Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/10HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
11/10Hims & Hers Health Pares Q3 Loss as Revenue Rises; Guides Q4, FY21 Sales Above Street -..
MT
11/10Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
CI
11/10Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
11/10Earnings Flash (HIMS) HIMS & HERS HEALTH Reports Q3 Revenue $74.2M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
11/10Hims & Hers Unveils Mobile Platform For Their Over 500,000 Subscription Members
BU
11/10Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
Analyst Recommendations on HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 264 M - -
Net income 2021 -83,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 54,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 670 M 1 670 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,11x
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 78,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,19 $
Average target price 12,25 $
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Dudum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Lee Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Carroll Chief Medical Officer
Melissa Baird Chief Operating Officer
Alex Bard Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.-44.04%1 666
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.90%430 482
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.47%347 689
PFIZER, INC.34.75%278 679
NOVO NORDISK A/S76.05%260 041
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY52.64%234 291