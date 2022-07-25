Hindalco Industries : Insider Trading - Others

25th July, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Dalal Street Plot No. C/1, G Block Mumbai: 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex Scrip Code: 500440 Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: HINDALCO Mr. Daniel Schammo Banque Internationale A Luxembourg Societe Anonyme 69, Route d'Esch L-2953 Luxembourg Fax No. 00 352 4590 2010 Tel. No. 00 352 4590-1 Dear Sir/ Madam, Sub: Reporting to Stock Exchanges regarding violations under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 relating to the Code of Conduct (CoC). Ref: SEBI/HO/ISD/ISD/CIR/P/2020/135 circular dated 23rd July, 2020 With reference to the above, please find enclosed herewith report on violations under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 relating to the Code of Conduct by Designated persons and or their immediate relatives referred to the Audit Committee of the Company This is for your information. For Hindalco Industries Limited Anil Malik Company Secretary Hindalco Industries Limited 6th & 7th Floor, Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, India T:+91 22 66626666/62610555 | F:+912262610400/62610500 | W: www.hindalco.comRegistered Office : Ahura Centre, 1st Floor, B wing, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093, India Corporate ID No: L27020MH1958PLC011238

Annexure A Report by Hindalco Industries Limited for violations related to Code of Conduct under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Sr Particulars Details No 1 Name of the listed company Hindalco Industries Limited Please tick appropriate checkbox Reporting in capacity of : √ Listed Company Listed Company Intermediary

Fiduciary A. (1) Details of Designated Person (DP) i. Name of the DP Mr.Satish Pai ii. PAN of the DP ---- iii. Designation of DP Managing Director iv. Functional Role of DP ---- v. Whether DP is Promoter or No belongs to Promoter Group A. (2) Details of Designated Person (DP) i. Name of the DP Mr. Yazdi Dandiwala ii. PAN of the DP ---- iii. Designation of DP Independent Director iv. Functional Role of DP -------

v. Whether DP is Promoter or No belongs to Promoter Group B. If Reporting is for immediate N.A relative of DP i. Name of the immediate relative of ---- DP PAN of the immediate relative of -----

Details of transaction(s) i. Name of the scrip Hindalco Industries Limited (Equity) No of shares traded and value (Rs.) 1) Mr. Satish Pai (Date- wise) Mr. Satish Pai has a PMS account, The following transactions were carried out by the PMS Account manager when shut down period was not applicable. However, it was done within 6 months from the sale transaction done by Mr. Satish Pai, hence falling within the contra trade transaction. Date No. of Action Price Shares 28th 283 Purchase Rs. February, Shares 535.45 2022 per share 11th 95 Purchase Rs. March, Shares 594.40 2022 per share

2) Mr. Y.P Dandiwala has got a PMS account. The following transactions were carried out by the PMS manager during the shutdown period: Date No. of Action Price Shares 26th 17 Purchase Rs. April, Shares 534.63 2022 per share 06th 29 Purchase Rs. May, Shares 484.33 2022 per share D. In case value of trade(s) is more than Rs.10 lacs in a calendar quarter i. Date of intimation of trade(s) by NA concerned DP/director/promoter/promoter group to Company under regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 ii. Date of intimation of trade(s) by NA Company to stock exchanges under regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 4. Details of violations observed under 1. Mr. Satish Pai has entered into contra Code of Conduct** trade transaction. The transactions were carried out by the PMS Account manager when shut down period was not applicable. 2. The transactions for Mr. Y.P. Dandiwala were carried out by his PMS manager during the shutdown period: 5. Action taken by Listed company/ 1) The transaction was done by PMS on Intermediary/ Fiduciary behalf of Mr. Satish Pai when trading window was available and also at that time there was no UPSI at company level. The