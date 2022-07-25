Hindalco Industries : Insider Trading - Others

With reference to the above, please find enclosed herewith report on violations under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 relating to the Code of Conduct by Designated persons and or their immediate relatives referred to the Audit Committee of the Company
This is for your information.
For Hindalco Industries Limited
Anil Malik
Company Secretary
Hindalco Industries Limited
6th & 7th Floor, Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, India T:+91 22 66626666/62610555 | F:+912262610400/62610500 | W: www.hindalco.comRegistered Office : Ahura Centre, 1st Floor, B wing, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093, India
Corporate ID No: L27020MH1958PLC011238
Annexure A
Report by Hindalco Industries Limited for violations related to Code of Conduct under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
Sr
Particulars
Details
No
1
Name of the listed company
Hindalco Industries Limited
Please tick appropriate checkbox Reporting in capacity of : √ Listed
Company
Listed Company
Intermediary
Fiduciary
A. (1) Details of Designated Person (DP)
i. Name of the DP
Mr.Satish Pai
ii. PAN of the DP
----
iii. Designation of DP
Managing Director
iv. Functional Role of DP
----
v. Whether DP is Promoter or
No
belongs to Promoter Group
A. (2) Details of Designated Person
(DP)
i. Name of the DP
Mr. Yazdi Dandiwala
ii. PAN of the DP
----
iii. Designation of DP
Independent Director
iv. Functional Role of DP
-------
v. Whether DP is Promoter or No belongs to Promoter Group
B. If Reporting is for immediate N.A relative of DP
i. Name of the immediate relative of ----
DP
PAN of the immediate relative of -----
DP
Details of transaction(s)
i. Name of the scrip
Hindalco Industries Limited (Equity)
No of shares traded and value (Rs.)
1)
Mr. Satish Pai
(Date- wise)
Mr. Satish Pai has a PMS account, The
following transactions were carried out by
the PMS Account manager when shut down
period was not applicable.
However, it was done within 6 months from
the sale transaction done by Mr. Satish Pai,
hence falling within the contra trade
transaction.
Date
No. of
Action
Price
Shares
28th
283
Purchase
Rs.
February,
Shares
535.45
2022
per
share
11th
95
Purchase
Rs.
March,
Shares
594.40
2022
per
share
2) Mr. Y.P Dandiwala has got a PMS account. The following transactions were carried out by the PMS manager during the shutdown period:
Date
No. of
Action
Price
Shares
26th
17
Purchase
Rs.
April,
Shares
534.63
2022
per
share
06th
29
Purchase
Rs.
May,
Shares
484.33
2022
per
share
D. In case value of trade(s) is more
than Rs.10 lacs in a calendar
quarter
i. Date of intimation of trade(s) by
NA
concerned
DP/director/promoter/promoter
group to Company under regulation
7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
ii. Date of intimation of trade(s) by
NA
Company to stock exchanges under
regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT)
Regulations, 2015
4.
Details of violations observed under
1. Mr. Satish Pai has entered into contra
Code of Conduct**
trade
transaction. The
transactions
were carried out by the PMS Account
manager when shut down period was not applicable.
2. The transactions for Mr. Y.P. Dandiwala were carried out by his PMS manager during the shutdown period:
5. Action taken by Listed company/ 1) The transaction was done by PMS on
Intermediary/ Fiduciary
behalf of Mr. Satish Pai when trading
window was available and also at that time
there was no UPSI at company level. The
transaction is done inadvertently and without the knowledge of Mr. Satish Pai. Mr. Satish Pai has further confirmed that he has taken due actions to ensure such a transaction does not occur in the future.
2) The transaction was done by PMS on
behalf of Mr. Dandiwala during the
shutdown period, however he did not
have
any
access
to
UPSI.
The
transaction is done inadvertently and
without the knowledge of Mr.
Dandiwala. Mr Dandiwala has taken
due actions to ensure such a
transaction does not occur in the
future.
6.
Reasons recorded in writing for
The transaction was done by PMS on
taking action stated above
behalf of Mr. Satish Pai when trading
window was available and also at that
time there was no UPSI at company
level.
The
transaction
is
done
inadvertently
and
without
the
knowledge of Mr. Satish Pai. Mr.
Satish Pai has further confirmed that
he has taken due actions to ensure such a transaction does not occur in the future.
2.The transaction was done by PMS on behalf of Mr. Dandiwala during the shutdown period, however he did not have any access to UPSI. The transaction is done inadvertently and without the knowledge of Mr. Dandiwala. Mr Dandiwala has taken due actions to ensure such a transaction doesn't occur In future.
7. Details of the previous instances of N.A violations, if any, since last financial year
