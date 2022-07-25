Log in
    500440   INE038A01020

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500440)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
387.00 INR   +1.47%
Hindalco Industries : Insider Trading - Others

07/25/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25th July, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai: 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex

Scrip Code: 500440

Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: HINDALCO

Mr. Daniel Schammo

Banque Internationale A Luxembourg

Societe Anonyme

69, Route d'Esch

L-2953 Luxembourg

Fax No. 00 352 4590 2010

Tel. No. 00 352 4590-1

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Reporting to Stock Exchanges regarding violations under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 relating to the Code of Conduct (CoC).

Ref: SEBI/HO/ISD/ISD/CIR/P/2020/135 circular dated 23rd July, 2020

With reference to the above, please find enclosed herewith report on violations under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 relating to the Code of Conduct by Designated persons and or their immediate relatives referred to the Audit Committee of the Company

This is for your information.

For Hindalco Industries Limited

Anil Malik

Company Secretary

Hindalco Industries Limited

6th & 7th Floor, Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, India T:+91 22 66626666/62610555 | F:+912262610400/62610500 | W: www.hindalco.comRegistered Office : Ahura Centre, 1st Floor, B wing, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093, India

Corporate ID No: L27020MH1958PLC011238

Annexure A

Report by Hindalco Industries Limited for violations related to Code of Conduct under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Sr

Particulars

Details

No

1

Name of the listed company

Hindalco Industries Limited

  • Please tick appropriate checkbox Reporting in capacity of : √ Listed

Company

Listed Company

  • Intermediary
  • Fiduciary
  • A. (1) Details of Designated Person (DP)

i. Name of the DP

Mr.Satish Pai

ii. PAN of the DP

----

iii. Designation of DP

Managing Director

iv. Functional Role of DP

----

v. Whether DP is Promoter or

No

belongs to Promoter Group

A. (2) Details of Designated Person

(DP)

i. Name of the DP

Mr. Yazdi Dandiwala

ii. PAN of the DP

----

iii. Designation of DP

Independent Director

iv. Functional Role of DP

-------

Hindalco Industries Limited

6th & 7th Floor, Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, India T:+91 22 66626666/62610555 | F:+912262610400/62610500 | W: www.hindalco.comRegistered Office : Ahura Centre, 1st Floor, B wing, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093, India

Corporate ID No: L27020MH1958PLC011238

v. Whether DP is Promoter or No belongs to Promoter Group

B. If Reporting is for immediate N.A relative of DP

i. Name of the immediate relative of ----

DP

  1. PAN of the immediate relative of -----
    DP
  1. Details of transaction(s)

i. Name of the scrip

Hindalco Industries Limited (Equity)

No of shares traded and value (Rs.)

1)

Mr. Satish Pai

(Date- wise)

Mr. Satish Pai has a PMS account, The

following transactions were carried out by

the PMS Account manager when shut down

period was not applicable.

However, it was done within 6 months from

the sale transaction done by Mr. Satish Pai,

hence falling within the contra trade

transaction.

Date

No. of

Action

Price

Shares

28th

283

Purchase

Rs.

February,

Shares

535.45

2022

per

share

11th

95

Purchase

Rs.

March,

Shares

594.40

2022

per

share

Hindalco Industries Limited

6th & 7th Floor, Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, India T:+91 22 66626666/62610555 | F:+912262610400/62610500 | W: www.hindalco.comRegistered Office : Ahura Centre, 1st Floor, B wing, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093, India

Corporate ID No: L27020MH1958PLC011238

2) Mr. Y.P Dandiwala has got a PMS account. The following transactions were carried out by the PMS manager during the shutdown period:

Date

No. of

Action

Price

Shares

26th

17

Purchase

Rs.

April,

Shares

534.63

2022

per

share

06th

29

Purchase

Rs.

May,

Shares

484.33

2022

per

share

D. In case value of trade(s) is more

than Rs.10 lacs in a calendar

quarter

i. Date of intimation of trade(s) by

NA

concerned

DP/director/promoter/promoter

group to Company under regulation

7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

ii. Date of intimation of trade(s) by

NA

Company to stock exchanges under

regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT)

Regulations, 2015

4.

Details of violations observed under

1. Mr. Satish Pai has entered into contra

Code of Conduct**

trade

transaction. The

transactions

were carried out by the PMS Account

manager when shut down period was not applicable.

2. The transactions for Mr. Y.P. Dandiwala were carried out by his PMS manager during the shutdown period:

5. Action taken by Listed company/ 1) The transaction was done by PMS on

Intermediary/ Fiduciary

behalf of Mr. Satish Pai when trading

window was available and also at that time

there was no UPSI at company level. The

Hindalco Industries Limited

6th & 7th Floor, Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, India T:+91 22 66626666/62610555 | F:+912262610400/62610500 | W: www.hindalco.comRegistered Office : Ahura Centre, 1st Floor, B wing, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093, India

Corporate ID No: L27020MH1958PLC011238

transaction is done inadvertently and without the knowledge of Mr. Satish Pai. Mr. Satish Pai has further confirmed that he has taken due actions to ensure such a transaction does not occur in the future.

2) The transaction was done by PMS on

behalf of Mr. Dandiwala during the

shutdown period, however he did not

have

any

access

to

UPSI.

The

transaction is done inadvertently and

without the knowledge of Mr.

Dandiwala. Mr Dandiwala has taken

due actions to ensure such a

transaction does not occur in the

future.

6.

Reasons recorded in writing for

The transaction was done by PMS on

taking action stated above

behalf of Mr. Satish Pai when trading

window was available and also at that

time there was no UPSI at company

level.

The

transaction

is

done

inadvertently

and

without

the

knowledge of Mr. Satish Pai. Mr.

Satish Pai has further confirmed that

he has taken due actions to ensure such a transaction does not occur in the future.

2.The transaction was done by PMS on behalf of Mr. Dandiwala during the shutdown period, however he did not have any access to UPSI. The transaction is done inadvertently and without the knowledge of Mr. Dandiwala. Mr Dandiwala has taken due actions to ensure such a transaction doesn't occur In future.

7. Details of the previous instances of N.A violations, if any, since last financial year

Hindalco Industries Limited

6th & 7th Floor, Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, India T:+91 22 66626666/62610555 | F:+912262610400/62610500 | W: www.hindalco.comRegistered Office : Ahura Centre, 1st Floor, B wing, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093, India

Corporate ID No: L27020MH1958PLC011238

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hindalco Industries Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 892 B 23 710 M 23 710 M
Net income 2022 136 B 1 708 M 1 708 M
Net Debt 2022 431 B 5 406 M 5 406 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,39x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 861 B 10 783 M 10 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindalco Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 387,00 INR
Average target price 522,60 INR
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish P. Pai Managing Director & Executive Director
Anil Kishan Kumar Malik President, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Praveen Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Vilas Tathavadkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-18.63%10 627