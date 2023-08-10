Mumbai / Kolkata: Hindalco Industries Ltd., the world's largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. a specialized engineering company have entered into a strategic alliance to develop and manufacture world-class aluminium rail wagons and coaches that will help Indian Railways achieve its emission goals and bolster operating efficiency.

Indian Railways has launched "Mission 3000 MT" with a target of doubling freight capacity to reach 3,000 million tonnes by 2027 through augmentation of rolling stock, with the objective of achieving 45 per cent market share in freight. To meet this ambitious target, the Railways is actively seeking to improve wagon design, and inviting wagon manufacturers to contribute their own designs to enhance overall capacity and the life of railway assets.

Recognizing these developments in the Railways, Hindalco and Texmaco have joined hands to explore opportunities, where Hindalco will provide profiles, sheets and plates of its unique aluminium alloys, along with fabrication and welding expertise. The company's in-house aluminium freight rake launched last year is 180 tonnes lighter and offers 19 per cent higher payload to tare weight ratio, consumes less energy with relatively negligible wear and tear. Texmaco, being an expert in manufacturing freight cars for 80 years, will bring in technical expertise and be responsible for design, setting up the factory, production line and providing skilled workers.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, said, "With launch of India's first aluminium rake, we have demonstrated the benefits of higher payload and significant CO 2 reduction that aluminium rakes offer. This partnership will further strengthen our role in enhancing the value proposition for the freight industry as well as for passenger mobility, while helping the Railways achieve its net zero objectives."

Mr. Indrajit Mookerjee, Vice Chairman, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd., stated, "This valuable partnership will go a long way in creating innovative and sustainable products further reinforcing our commitment towards reducing the industry's carbon footprint and driving a positive environmental impact."

These substantial gains have encouraged Hindalco and Texmaco to go full throttle at pursuing an Atmanirbhar Bharat dream and help the Railways, which is in the throes of a massive upgradation in both basic infrastructures such as building gleaming new stations with modern amenities as well as state-of-the-art coaches and rapid expansion in the metro rail network.

Mr. Sudipta Mukherjee, Deputy Managing Director, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd., added, "This partnership holds tremendous potential in supporting the Indian Railways in its pursuit of the introduction of efficient rolling stock with a lesser carbon footprint."

An indigenous facility that can make high-quality aluminium wagons, coaches, large containers, and components will greatly supplement the Central Government's fast-paced development of dedicated freight corridors that aims to boost efficiency and reduce freight tariffs.

About Hindalco Industries Limited

Hindalco Industries Limited is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A $28 billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues, and a major player in copper serving more than half of India's copper requirement.

Hindalco operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium.

About Texmaco

Texmaco is the flagship company of the Adventz Group, led by Chairman Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar, and consisting of renowned businesses like Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, Zuari Infraworld India Limited, and Hettich India Pvt Limited, Texmaco was honoured to receive the award for Exports of Steel Foundry items during FY 2017-18 among the Large Enterprises of the Eastern Region. Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited claims to be the Total Rail Solution Provider, being a diversified & leading exporter of Castings to multinational corporations across the globe and manufacturer of railway freight cars, locomotive shells and components, passenger coaches, and metro coaches. It has five manufacturing units spread across 170 acres on the outskirts of Kolkata. Texmaco and Touax Rail entered a joint venture in 2012, following the recent opening up of Wagon Leasing by Railways under its Wagon Leasing Scheme, the joint venture is for getting into the business of wagon leasing, post receipt of relevant regulatory and statutory licenses.