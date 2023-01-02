INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares begin 2023 on a positive note on metals boost

BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on
Monday, the first trading session of 2023, helped by an uptick
in metals and financials.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.41% at 18,180.50 as of
10:48 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.43% to
61,103.38.
Most of the major sectoral indexes logged gains, with metals
and high-weightage financials rising
1.8% and 0.8%, respectively.
"COVID is the major monitorable in the very near term," said
Yogesh Nagaonkar, founder and CEO of Rowan Capital Services,
adding that banking stocks would likely outperform over the next
few sessions on strong earnings outlook.
China announced plans to raise export tariffs on aluminium
from Jan. 1 in a bid to improve domestic demand, which analysts
said will aid market-share growth for Indian companies.
Demand for metals would improve due to China's reopening as
well, analysts added, if the COVID situation remains manageable
in the world's second-largest economy.
Asian markets were trading mixed, with the MSCI Asia
ex-Japan index rising 0.09%.
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) managing director
warned that 2023 would be a tougher year for the global economy
as all the major engines of global growth–United States, China
and Europe–are experiencing weakening activity.
Capping gains in domestic equities was crude oil, which rose
on year-end holiday travel, with Brent crude futures at
around $86 per barrel. Higher oil prices hurt oil-importing
countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the
country's import bill.
Thirty-two of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced, with Tata
Steel and Hindalco rising over 2.5%.
Among individual stocks, Tata Motors jumped nearly
2% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers, after the company
reported a 10% rise in domestic sales in December.
($1 = 82.7170 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Uttaresh.V, Savio D'Souza, and Janane Venkatraman)