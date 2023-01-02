INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares close first 2023 session on a positive note on metals boost

BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher
on Monday, the first trading session of 2023, helped by an
uptick in metals and financials.
The Nifty 50 index closed 0.51% higher at 18,197.45,
while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.54% to 61,167.79.
Most of the major sectoral indexes logged gains, with metals
and high-weightage financials rising
2.43% and 0.49%, respectively.
"COVID is the major monitorable in the very near term," said
Yogesh Nagaonkar, founder and CEO of Rowan Capital Services,
adding that banking stocks would likely outperform over the next
few sessions on strong earnings outlook.
China announced plans to raise export tariffs on aluminium
from Jan. 1 in a bid to improve domestic demand, which analysts
said will aid market-share growth for Indian companies.
Demand for metals would improve due to China's reopening as
well, analysts added, if the COVID situation remains manageable
in the world's second-largest economy.
Thirty-two of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced, with Tata
Steel and Hindalco rising over 5.7% and
2.75%, respectively, after global brokerage firm Jefferies
upgraded the stocks to "buy" from "hold" and raised their price
target.
Jefferies expects metals demand to improve due to China's
decision to ease its COVID-19 restrictions and measures to
support its property sector.
Tata Motors jumped nearly 2% and was among the top
Nifty 50 gainers, after the company reported a 10% rise in
domestic sales in December.
India's manufacturing industry improved at the fastest rate
in over two years in December. Growth in new orders and output
accelerated and optimism about the next 12 months remained close
to historical highs, data showed.
Capping gains in domestic equities was crude oil, which rose
on year-end holiday travel, with Brent crude futures at
around $86 per barrel. Higher oil prices hurt oil-importing
countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the
country's import bill.
($1 = 82.7170 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Uttaresh.V, Savio D'Souza, and Janane Venkatraman)