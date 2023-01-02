Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Hindalco Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    500440   INE038A01020

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500440)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-29
473.25 INR   +0.63%
05:45aStrong Metal Stocks Lift Indian Equities to End Higher on First Trading Day of 2023
MT
05:10aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares close first 2023 session on a positive note on metals boost
RE
12:34aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares begin 2023 on a positive note on metals boost
RE
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares close first 2023 session on a positive note on metals boost

01/02/2023 | 05:10am EST
BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Monday, the first trading session of 2023, helped by an uptick in metals and financials.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.51% higher at 18,197.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.54% to 61,167.79.

Most of the major sectoral indexes logged gains, with metals and high-weightage financials rising 2.43% and 0.49%, respectively.

"COVID is the major monitorable in the very near term," said Yogesh Nagaonkar, founder and CEO of Rowan Capital Services, adding that banking stocks would likely outperform over the next few sessions on strong earnings outlook.

China announced plans to raise export tariffs on aluminium from Jan. 1 in a bid to improve domestic demand, which analysts said will aid market-share growth for Indian companies.

Demand for metals would improve due to China's reopening as well, analysts added, if the COVID situation remains manageable in the world's second-largest economy.

Thirty-two of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced, with Tata Steel and Hindalco rising over 5.7% and 2.75%, respectively, after global brokerage firm Jefferies upgraded the stocks to "buy" from "hold" and raised their price target.

Jefferies expects metals demand to improve due to China's decision to ease its COVID-19 restrictions and measures to support its property sector.

Tata Motors jumped nearly 2% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers, after the company reported a 10% rise in domestic sales in December.

India's manufacturing industry improved at the fastest rate in over two years in December. Growth in new orders and output accelerated and optimism about the next 12 months remained close to historical highs, data showed.

Capping gains in domestic equities was crude oil, which rose on year-end holiday travel, with Brent crude futures at around $86 per barrel. Higher oil prices hurt oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.

($1 = 82.7170 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Savio D'Souza, and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.77% 85.95 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.63% 473.25 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NIFTY 50 0.51% 18197.45 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.15% 150.0196 Real-time Quote.-14.90%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.94% 731.1498 Real-time Quote.10.45%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.98% 439.8771 Real-time Quote.4.64%
SENSEX BSE30 0.54% 61167.79 Real-time Quote.0.00%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.57% 388.1 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 0.81% 112.65 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI 0.00% 80.492 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 041 B 24 659 M 24 659 M
Net income 2023 114 B 1 375 M 1 375 M
Net Debt 2023 376 B 4 545 M 4 545 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,22x
Yield 2023 1,04%
Capitalization 1 042 B 12 590 M 12 590 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 473,25 INR
Average target price 524,38 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish P. Pai Managing Director & Executive Director
Praveen Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Vilas Tathavadkar Chief Technology Officer
Geetika Anand Secretary & Compliance officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED0.00%12 590
NORSK HYDRO ASA0.00%15 215
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%10 245
ALCOA CORPORATION0.00%8 045
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD0.00%4 882
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672